Staying up to date on health care appointments is an important part of work-life balance. When you’re emotionally and physically in tune, your career productivity naturally improves. It’s a positive sign that 64% of employers intend to enhance their health and well-being offerings in 2024, according to Mercer. As companies up their investments, telehealth platforms have taken center stage. Whether it’s a quick prescription refill, a physician follow-up, or an urgent care appointment, telehealth meetings allow you to swap crowded, germy waiting rooms with convenient, affordable care from the comfort of your own home.

As for mental health, at-home telehealth sessions offer appealing advantages over in-person visits. Licensed mental health counselor and psychotherapist Steve Alexander Jr., ARM, LMHC, LPC, says he’s noticed more people requesting remote-only options. “Who is to say that a therapist’s office isn’t triggering for a client (i.e., lighting, choice of colors, art work)?” Alexander says. “For too long, therapists were the ones that got to impose what a ‘safe space’ was. Virtual therapy solves that problem.”

To help you gain some insight and compare offerings, here’s a breakdown of eight popular telehealth platforms that specialize in physical or mental health:

1. Teladoc Health

Specializations: General medicine, mental health, diabetes, hypertension, chronic conditions, nutrition, sexual health, specialists and wellness care.

Insurance: Yes.

Rates: General medical visits vary from $0–$89, depending on insurance. Mental health visits start at $119, and specialists charge varying rates.

Teladoc Health launched in 2002 out of Dallas, and more than twenty years later remains a leading telemedicine company. Members have 24/7 access to a board-certified (in your state) primary care physician or nurse practitioner. You can either talk by phone or meet virtually—ultimately, you decide how you’d like to communicate with your healthcare provider. Benefits include a wide range of accepted insurance companies, quick appointment turnarounds and handy follow-up reminders.

2. Parsley Health

Specializations: Primary care, autoimmune and inflammation disorders, mental wellness, digestive health, hormonal health, fertility, heart health, sleep and stress management.

Insurance: Insurance coverage is currently available in New York and California. Insurance may reduce monthly membership fees.

Rates: Membership fees are $199 per month. This includes five annual medical visits, five health coach visits and more.

Parsley Health offers nationwide telehealth services and limited in-person visits (New York and California only), focusing on root-cause medicine. With a whole body approach, doctors treat and manage health concerns, as well as diagnose unexplained symptoms. You can enjoy ongoing messaging and additional support from your coach and care manager as well. Along with physicians and nurses, you’ll have access to certified health coaches for ongoing assistance with nutritional and lifestyle changes, as well as well-being goals. Membership is more costly than some other companies—although if you’re looking for an integrative approach with the option for extensive lab testing (for additional fees), this telehealth platform is worth exploring.

3. Sesame

Specializations: Primary care, urgent care, mental health, women’s health, specialists, and dental care is coming soon.

Insurance: No.

Rates: Individual visit costs vary. An optional Sesame Plus membership is offered at $10.99 per month ($99 annually).

Founded in 2019, Sesame is a newer telehealth platform that has been growing steadily. Rather than assigning you a specific doctor, the company functions as a marketplace, providing you with the freedom to research countless board-certified professionals. Each listing displays up-front pricing and breaks down areas of expertises. Instead of being billed by an insurance company, you pay the doctor or practitioner directly. You can also choose between virtual and select in-person visits. Sesame Plus, an optional membership, includes benefits like appointments for as little as $29 and $10 off visits.

4. PlushCare

Specializations: Primary care, urgent care, mental health, sexual health and weight loss.

Insurance: Yes.

Rates: PlushCare charges $16.99 per month ($99 annually). Co-pays are $30 or less, while self-pay visits range from $129–$169. Family plan options are available.

PlushCare, an established telehealth company, boasts a far-reaching network of board-certified doctors and mental health professionals. Benefits include discounts on labs and at-home test kits, same day appointments, and unlimited messages with your care team—plus a prescription discount card that can save you up to 80% on costs. The monthly membership fee is the same regardless of insurance, with a 30-day free membership upon sign up. The membership fee does not include appointment charges, which vary depending on your insurance plan. On the downside, if you cancel within two hours of an appointment, you will be charged a $50 late cancellation fee.

5. BetterHelp

Specialization: Mental health.

Insurance: No.

Rates: Rates vary from $70 to $100 per week (billed every four weeks).

If you’re on the lookout for therapy, BetterHelp is one of the most popular mental health companies, with over 35,000 licensed therapists, psychologists, clinical social workers and counselors. You can communicate with a therapist via messaging, live chat or video. Upon signing up, you’ll be matched with a therapist who aligns with your needs and goals. If for any reason, you don’t feel like they’re a fit, BetterHelp will happily assign you another therapist. Note: BetterHelp therapists do not prescribe medications.

6. Amazon One Medical

Specializations: General health, chronic conditions, mental health, prescriptions and sexual health.

Insurance: Yes.

Rates: Prime members pay a $9 monthly membership ($99 annually). Members without Amazon Prime pay $199 annually. Without a membership, message visits are $29, and video visits cost $49.

One Medical was founded in 2007 and acquired by Amazon in 2023. It offers membership-based concierge medical and mental health care via telehealth and limited in-person services. There are two options: membership and pay-per-visit. If you are already an Amazon Prime member, you’ll pay only $99 per year for membership instead of $199, which is One Medical’s usual rate. Visits are via texts, voice or video. Membership fees are not covered by insurance, although in some cases, insurance may cover part of appointment costs.

7. Talkspace

Specializations: Mental health, psychiatry, specialized therapy, chronic conditions, substance abuse, couples therapy, teen therapy, and LGBTQIA+ therapy.

Insurance: Yes.

Rates: Insured members pay an average co-pay of $15-$30. Uninsured weekly subscriptions range from $69–$109.

At Talkspace, you can choose from over 5,000 licensed clinicians with expertise spanning over 150 conditions. The online therapy company is based in New York and was founded in 2012. Focusing on mental health and well-being, as well as medication management, Talkspace offers one-on-one unlimited messaging therapy when you need it most. You can have peace of mind knowing that you can reach a mental health professional via voice, text or video at any hour of the night or day in your own private online room.

8. Tia

Specializations: Women’s health, primary care, sexual health, and mental health.

Insurance: Yes, at this time Tia accepts insurance plans in Arizona, California and New York.

Rates: Memberships are $15 per month ($150 annually).

Tia is a comprehensive women’s health clinic staffed with a team of doctors, nurses and mental health professionals. The company offers telehealth and in-person appointments with a whole-body and mind perspective. Membership includes access to an integrative care team with a root cause approach to health and longevity. You’ll have access to unlimited messaging and other perks like referrals to specialists, prescription refills and community wellness workshops. Keep in mind that membership does not cover the cost of appointments, which varies depending on your insurance.

Consider your comfort levels and weigh your options

The ability to flexibly meet with health care professionals in the peace of your own home makes it less likely that you’ll need to cancel or reschedule. Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW, was initially hesitant to offer telehealth sessions when she began during the pandemic. She “thought it would take away the emotional intimacy that in-person sessions afford,” she says. Years later, Weinstein views virtual meetings through a different lens and appreciates the benefits of easy access to health care, which include time and gas savings and the ability to stay home in bad weather. Clients are so comfortable that they even join appointments in their pajamas and bring their pets to their sessions, Weinstein adds.

When choosing between various telehealth platforms, protect your privacy by making certain that the platform is HIPAA compliant, Alexander advises. Take time to ask questions about potential treatments and accepted insurance, as well as the board certifications and credentials of physicians and health care practitioners. If you have any reservations about meeting virtually via one of these telehealth platforms, consider a company that also offers in-person options or telephone sessions. This way, you can ease into telehealth meetings at your own pace with a hybrid method of managing your health and overall well-being.

