Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posed that query in her best-seller Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead . Hundreds of thousands of women worldwide have looked inside themselves so they can identify and overcome barriers, according to the book’s spinoff organization, Leanin.org . Below, seven women recount their lean-in experiences and offer advice and inspiration to others.

Emily Chang

Emily Chang cried in bed one night while worrying: Could she handle a TV anchor job and becoming a mom? Seven months pregnant, she wondered: Maybe I’ll need to quit—after working up to her anchor post through so many long workdays and missed vacations. She didn’t want to choose between TV and motherhood. Then she leaned in.

She reached out to successful working moms she knew to crowdsource their advice, which boiled down to this supportive message: She could handle both, and what’s important is quality time with your child, not quantity. It worked. Chang went on to host not one but two shows and, by November 2014, found herself seven months pregnant (her second son was born in January). “This year has been my most challenging yet as a working mom,” she said “but by far the most rewarding.

“Being pregnant and having a rambunctious 2-year-old and an increasingly demanding full-time job is like trying to run two marathons at once,” said Chang, who anchors the daily tech show Bloomberg West and more recently launched the weekly interview show Studio 1.0, in which she talks with influencers in tech, media and entertainment. “As my pregnancy progressed, I got bigger, slower and busier while my [toddler] son only wanted to be chased, tickled and tackled more.”

And just when she thought she nailed the balancing act, Chang rushed home from a long day excited to see her boy. “My precious little angel said straight to my face, ‘No, Mommy, I want Daddy.’

“I burst into tears.”

Immediately she reached out to her SWAT team of fellow mothers with this question: What am I doing wrong? “Nothing,” they replied. “He’s 2. Don’t take it personally. Tomorrow, he’ll do the same thing to Daddy.”

“The crowdsourcing of working mommyhood has been one of my most productive personal discoveries,” Chang said. No matter the question—When do I start potty training? Why won’t he eat dinner?—multiple messages instantly hit her inbox from moms who’ve been there, done that, with no judgment at all.

“I couldn’t do what I do without amazing support at home, at work, and, of course, my husband, who’s there for our child so often when I cannot be. Yes, I still feel guilty all the time. Yes, I feel like I’m not doing enough for everyone all the time,” Chang said. “But I know that’s my problem. It’s just who I am. I’m also someone who happens to love being a mom more than anything in the world and love my job, too. I don’t have a secret except to say when you need help, ask for it. It’s much better than trying to really ‘do it all’ all by yourself.”

Frances Hesselbein Long before 5-foot-2 Frances Hesselbein became sought out by Army generals and White House chiefs of staff for her leadership advice (making her look something like “Yoda dispensing wisdom to Jedi knights,” as author Jim Collins put it), she was a young married mom in Johnstown, Pa., fending off requests that she lead a 30-member Girl Scout troop that otherwise would disband. “I did not want to take a troop. I was the mother of a little boy. I knew nothing about little girls,” Hesselbein recounted in her book My Life in Leadership. She relented, and in a pattern that would repeat, she agreed to volunteer for only six weeks until they found a “real leader”… and ended up staying for years. She later agreed to fill in for six months as executive director of her local Girl Scout Council until a “real leader” could be found… and stayed for years until she became CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, which at the time “was near collapse,” as President Bill Clinton would describe it two decades later, in 1998, when he bestowed on her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She earned it, he said, for turning around the organization’s numbers by actively recruiting girls from all races and backgrounds while boosting cohesion, making it “a model for us all.” In Hesselbein’s view, a key “lean in” experience happened early in the Girl Scouts’ turnaround, when a business leader told her: “You have to stop this diversity stuff. Nobody wants to hear about it, and if you keep it up, you will never raise any money!” She didn’t take the advice, and the Scouts’ capital campaign raised $10 million, as she noted in an essay at LeanIn.org. (You can read more about all of the women in this article through their essays on LeanIn.org.) “In my life, I don’t have roadblocks and obstacles,” Hesselbein said. “I might have something you would call a ‘challenge.’ I throw that out the window, and I call that a wonderful opportunity. When you see a roadblock or challenge as an opportunity, it is amazing how you are already halfway there,” says Hesselbein, whose many titles include president of The Frances Hesselbein Leadership Institute, co-author of the new book Peter Drucker’s Five Most Important Questions: Enduring Wisdom for Today’s Leaders, and former leadership chair at West Point. “It helps to have your blood type ‘B positive,’ ” she quipped. “That’s my private joke, and it’s true.”