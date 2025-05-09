Looking for ways to have fun without spending a fortune? You’re not alone. It can be challenging to find fun things to do without having to spend a lot of cash. This is one of the many ways that money tends to be the elephant in the room: whether we’re on a tight budget or just trying to spend less and save more, money is always on our minds.

Maybe you’re even in a no-spend season. In The No Spend Year: How You Can Spend Less and Live More, Michelle McGagh recounts how she didn’t spend money on non-necessities for an entire year. That meant no little luxuries like eating out, no drinks with friends, no movies or concerts—and no vacations. The result? She saved more than 22,000 euros (more than $24,000 USD).

You don’t have to do a no-spend year to benefit from reducing your expenses, though. One great way to do that is to find free ways to have fun. Sometimes the best kind of fun is trying activities that bring you joy without costing anything. Keep reading to discover eight no-cost ways to have fun.

Creative Ways to Have Fun for Free

Wondering how to have fun without money? We’ve all been there. We all like to have fun during our free time, but in today’s world it can feel challenging to do so without saying goodbye to some of our hard-earned cash. Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy yourself without spending a dime. If you’re ready for inspiration, here are some fun and free things to do next time you’re feeling stuck.

1. Read or Join a Book Club

Reading books can be an incredible way to have fun without spending money. Join a book club at your local library or start your own. Consider trading books you already have among your circle of friends or check out a local little free library for a new book. Sign up for the Libby app to get books on your device from your local library for free or check out what’s available on Internet Archive.

2. Discover Fun and Free Local Events

Of course, reading a book is a great (and educational) way to entertain yourself for free. But there’s another kind of reading that you can try too. Specifically, you can read local publications, such as your local newspaper, to find out about nearby free events. Look for community calendars with lists of free events happening in your area, such as food festivals, lectures and shows.

Look online too. Check out local websites like city or county pages, local library calendars or other online community sites to find fun local events. Cities may host awareness events, free festivals, concerts in the park and more to help you have fun without a cost attached.

Even if you can’t find anything that would normally interest you, give whatever you can find a chance. After all, it’s free! Plus, it will give you a chance to step outside your comfort zone and expand your horizons. As long as you’re having fun, you’re taking an important step to becoming more productive.

3. Host a Movie Night or Game Night

Going out to the movies is expensive, but no need to worry. You can host a movie night at home and invite some people over. Make it a potluck, so every guest brings a dish or snack to share. If you like binge-watching a series, set aside a whole day and invite people over to join you.

If movies and shows aren’t your thing, you can have a game night instead. Ask each friend to bring their favorite board game, as well as food and drink items.

Quick tip: Get creative at home and find other free things to do with no money. Have an at-home karaoke night or dance competition, an at-home cook-off or bake-off, or a puzzle night. You can also try artistic pursuits like drawing or painting with a group of friends.

4. Spend Time Outside

Spending time outdoors is one of the best ways to have fun for free. Go for a walk, hike or run. If you like bicycling, go and ride your bike around the neighborhood. Doing activities like this outside is good exercise for your body and provides additional health benefits. When you soak in the sunlight, your body makes vitamin D, and you’ll enjoy mental health and mood benefits too. It’s a bit like feeling like you’re on vacation at home.

5. Volunteer at a Local Organization or Event

Volunteering is a great way to spend your free time. Donating your time to a local charity or organization provides many benefits to both the local organization and you as the volunteer. A 2023 study found that volunteering can promote mental, social and physical benefits. In addition to being a free activity, volunteering is also a fantastic way to meet new people and learn new skills.

6. Search for Treasure

You’d be surprised at the fun items you can find at local yard sales. So, go and check out some yard sales in your area, even if you don’t think you’re interested in buying something for yourself. You just might find the perfect gift for someone else. Plus, if you find something curious, you can take it home and do some research online. You never know—it might be a valuable antique. If you’re completely out of cash, you can also just have fun browsing the interesting wares.

Another fun option is to look for natural treasures at local parks or beaches. Shells or rocks can be pretty decorative items to add to your desk or table. Just be sure to check local guidelines on any restrictions on taking natural items. If in doubt, grab a photo instead.

7. Learn Something New

Does your city have museums or art galleries that have free admission days? If so, go ahead and spend some time admiring the displays and learning about history. Your friends will think you’re so cultured once they find out you like going to museums and admiring art. Community centers, libraries and other local venues sometimes offer free or low-cost classes to try. Or, go online and discover free courses on Coursera or Udemy.

8. Explore Yoru City

Learn to see your town or city in a new way and explore it with an open mind. Head to your city center and just spend some time exploring. You might run into a free event or some intriguing wall art. This is a great opportunity for Instagram pics. Think about doing this the next time you take time off work.

Be Creative to Have Fun Without Spending Money

So, the verdict is clear: There are plenty of fun free things to do without spending money. Some keys to help are getting creative, thinking outside the box and maybe even stepping outside your comfort zone. You might enlist a friend or two to help you on your journey to find free things to do.

Now you know how to have fun with no money, you’re all set to make the most of your free time or next break from work or school. Remember that giving yourself enough recreational time can transform your mental well-being for the better, helping to optimize your productivity so that you can be more successful.

Frequently Asked Questions

You might still have some questions about having fun without having to spend money. We’ll answer some of the most frequently asked ones below.

Can you have fun without spending money?

Yes, you can have fun without spending money! Use the tips and information we provided above to come up with ideas for what you can do the next time you have free time. Enjoying yourself without opening your wallet just takes some knowledge and planning.

How can I spend my free time without spending money?

You can spend free time without spending money by knowing the best activities you can do without spending a dime. As we mentioned here, you can choose free activities like exercising outdoors, hosting a movie night, volunteering or visiting free admission museums.

What can I do alone with no money?

There are many things you can do alone without spending money. For example, you can go outside and get some exercise by enjoying a walk or run. If you’re interested in history and culture, look for free admission museums in your area.

How can I get out of the house without spending money?

You can get out of the house without spending money by choosing activities and places to visit that don’t involve a fee or having to buy something. Instead of heading to a shopping mall or cafe, visit public spaces and places with free admission.

For example, you could go for a walk on a public hiking trail, or maybe go to a free event or festival in the area. You could also try volunteering for a charity or nonprofit organization.

Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.