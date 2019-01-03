6 Personal Changes to Be Proud Of

This year I’ve spent a lot of time trying to establish systems and accountability that allow me more free time with my family. Timely execution and creating strategic partnerships have also created exponential growth for my brands.

—Ali Mahvan, co-founder and CEO of Sharebert

I recently modified my diet and started working out regularly, mostly in the morning to ensure my gym time doesn’t get compromised throughout my work day. I have lost weight; I feel great and am making a comeback in terms of work productivity and personal life growth. —Jaime Salas, national ambassador, Milagro Tequila

I’ve spent the last several months seeking out and hiring exceptional and experienced executives to help take us to the next level. For any company to grow, its leader must continuously invest in the team and hand over the reins as the business evolves. —Georgianna Oliver, founder, Package Concierge

It’s important for CEOs to keep physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. In the early days of Skilljar, I often let my exercise and nutrition slip. I’m now back on a healthy regimen and continue to make it a priority on a daily basis. I also find this helps me be more focused and productive at work. —Sandi Lin, CEO, Skilljar

At almost 35, I’m finally comfortable owning my success. I think a lot of young leaders—especially females—feel the need to downplay accomplishments or say things like “I’ve gotten really lucky.” Now, I don’t hesitate to say, “I’ve worked incredibly hard to get where I am, and I’m proud of the sacrifices I’ve made and the results I’ve achieved.”

—Brittany Hodak, co-founder, The Superfan

I value my health and vitality above everything. All my habits are fundamental to my success and I have shifted into being more disciplined all around. Discipline gives me freedom.

—Arman Assadi, co-founder and CEO, Project EVO

