3 Keys to Maximizing Productivity

What is your advice for maximizing productivity?

Los Angeles is notorious for traffic—I live less than 5 miles from our office, but the commute can still take up to 45 minutes. I use that time to catch up on the news of the day, particularly health and scientific developments, by listening to podcasts that relate to our business.

—Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex Corp

The keys to maximizing my productivity are being conscious of how I spend my time and planning my days before they begin—what time I’ll wake up, eat, work, have meetings, work out, get my kids, have lunch with my wife. Remember, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

—Daniel Griggs, founder and CEO of ATX Web Designs

Every morning I look at my to-do list and focus on what will add the most value, then I make time for strategic thought and spending time with my team. Having a framework to prioritize where my time is most valuable for the company gives me the right to say “no” to things that fall outside of those bounds.

—Lynn Perkins, CEO and co-founder of UrbanSitter

