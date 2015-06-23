Expensify (Free)

Filing expense reports can be a pain, but not when a virtual assistant does it all for you. With Expensify you can snap a picture of your receipt, categorize it into an expense report, submit the report and get reimbursed, all from your phone.

TinyScan Pro ($4.99)

It’s time to ditch the scanner. TinyScan easily converts pictures of your documents—which can be taken on your phone—into high-quality PDFs. It’s a scanner in your pocket!

BambooHr (Free)

Manage your HR department on the go. This app helps you centralize employee information, create reports and manage vacation days, and also serves as a company directory.