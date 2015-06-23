Filing expense reports can be a pain, but not when a virtual assistant does it all for you. With Expensify you can snap a picture of your receipt, categorize it into an expense report, submit the report and get reimbursed, all from your phone.
It’s time to ditch the scanner. TinyScan easily converts pictures of your documents—which can be taken on your phone—into high-quality PDFs. It’s a scanner in your pocket!
Manage your HR department on the go. This app helps you centralize employee information, create reports and manage vacation days, and also serves as a company directory.