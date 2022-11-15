Facing 100 Fears with Michelle Poler

Michelle Poler went from always playing it safe to conquering 100 fears in 100 days. She started off easy, facing fears like animals, driving at night and rollercoasters. Then she decided to push herself further, beginning to face more outside-the-box fears such as standup comedy, posing nude for a drawing class, jumping out of a plane and ultimately quitting her job. Now, she talks with In the Details host Karen Allen about living life to the fullest by getting uncomfortable and changing your relationship with fear.

Poler realized that she wasn’t truly living in an unusual way—while listening to I Lived by OneRepublic. Staying in her comfort zone may not have diminished her life—after all, she had gone to a good college, was working in a good job and earning a good salary, and was married to the love of her life—but it had kept her from truly feeling alive. Poler talks with Allen about the reason she called her project “Hello Fears,” the difficulties that accompanied some of the items on her list and her current journey as an entrepreneur.

Learn more about Michelle on her website michellepoler.com.

Follow @hellofears and @michellepoler on Instagram

