In a busy working world, it’s always tempting to skip lunch because that feels more productive. Skipping breaks entirely can have a lot of negative effects, though. Instead of just eating lunch and resting for a few minutes or getting right back to your day job, try something new.

Reap the benefits of a quick pause from work while still using every minute constructively. Here are a few ideas.

Plant flowers. Build a Lego house. Doodle or try an adult coloring book. Play a game of chess or checkers. Listen to a podcast. Visit an art gallery. Take a series of photos. Watch a film short on ShortOfTheWeek.com. Go for a bike ride. Start a new audiobook. Write a short story or journal entry. Visit a botanical garden. Go on a date. Meditate in nature. Take a hike or a hilly walk. Listen to five new songs, each from a different genre. Volunteer with a nearby organization. Try out yoga poses. Start a class on Skillshare.com. View stars from thousands of years ago with the Star Chart app, even in daylight.

Related: 43 Ways to Improve Yourself in Just 10 Minutes

This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.