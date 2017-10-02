In a busy working world, it’s always tempting to skip lunch because that feels more productive. Skipping breaks entirely can have a lot of negative effects, though. Instead of just eating lunch and resting for a few minutes or getting right back to your day job, try something new.
Reap the benefits of a quick pause from work while still using every minute constructively. Here are a few ideas.
-
Plant flowers.
-
Build a Lego house.
-
Doodle or try an adult coloring book.
-
Play a game of chess or checkers.
-
Listen to a podcast.
-
Visit an art gallery.
-
Take a series of photos.
-
Watch a film short on ShortOfTheWeek.com.
-
Go for a bike ride.
-
Start a new audiobook.
-
Write a short story or journal entry.
-
Visit a botanical garden.
-
Go on a date.
-
Meditate in nature.
-
Take a hike or a hilly walk.
-
Listen to five new songs, each from a different genre.
-
Volunteer with a nearby organization.
-
Try out yoga poses.
-
Start a class on Skillshare.com.
-
View stars from thousands of years ago with the Star Chart app, even in daylight.
Related: 43 Ways to Improve Yourself in Just 10 Minutes
This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of SUCCESS magazine.