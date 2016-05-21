We all have those days. You’re just not feeling it. Your boss gave you less-than-positive feedback on the proposal you spent months writing, you lost a bid on a huge account, and your lucky meeting shirt has a huge stain. Those days leave you feeling unproductive, unmotivated and unsure of your next move.

Related: 3 Tips to Carry Yourself With Confidence

Sometimes all you need is a jam to pick you up out of your rut. Start with this playlist—we’ve mixed a little new with a little old, some upbeat tunes with some smooth jams.

1. “Rule the World”—Walk Off the Earth

2. “Home”—Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros

3. “Rise”—David Guetta featuring Skylar Grey

4. “Default”—Django Django

5. “Roam”—The B-52s

6. “Shake It Out”—Florence + The Machine

7. “I Won’t Back Down”—Tom Petty

8. “Warriors”—Imagine Dragons

9. “Chasing the Sun”—Sara Bareilles

10. “Right as Rain”—Adele

11. “Headstrong”—10,000 Maniacs

12. “Fight Test”—The Flaming Lips

This article originally appeared in the June 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.