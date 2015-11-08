Here’s the great challenge of life: You can have more than you’ve got because you can become more than you are.

I have found that income seldom will exceed your own personal development. Once in a while income takes a lucky jump, but unless you grow out to where it is, it will go back to where you are. Somebody once said if you took all the money in the world and divided it equally among everyone, it would soon be back in the same pockets.

However, you can have more because you can become more. You see, here is how the other side of the coin reads: Unless you change how you are, you will always have what you’ve got. The major thing that makes the difference is what you do—it is the human effort that counts.

In order to have more, you need to become more. The guy says, “If I had a good job I would really pour it on, but I have this lousy job so I just goof off.” If that is your philosophy, you are destined to stay there. Some people say, “If I had a lot of money, I would be really generous, but I don’t have much, so I’m not generous.” See, you’ve got to change that philosophy or you will never have “the lots of money.”

Unless you change, it won’t change. Amazingly, however, when we throw out our blame list and start becoming more ourselves, the difference is everything else will begin to change around us.

Related: 13 Ways to Improve Your Life

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.