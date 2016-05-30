Of all the things that can affect your future, personal growth is most important. In other words, the major key to your better future is you. Now, there are many things that will help your future, personally and professionally.

If you belong to a strong, dynamic, progressive company with good leadership, that would help. If the company has good products and services you are proud of, that also helps. If there is a good training program that, too, would help.

If it doesn’t storm, if your car doesn’t break down, if the kids don’t get sick, if the neighbors stay halfway civil, if your relatives don’t bug you, if it isn’t too cold, if it isn’t too hot… all of these things, too, would help your future.

We could go on and on with the list, but remember this: The things I’ve just listed, and many more—all put together—play only a minor role in your best future.

Because the major key to a better future is you. Lock your mind on this.

When asked, “How do you develop an above-average income?” my friend responds, “Simple. Become an above-average person.” Work on you.

“Develop an above-average handshake. A lot of people want to be successful, and they don’t even work on their handshake. As easy as that would be to start, they let it slide. They don’t understand,” he says. “Develop an above-average smile. Develop an above-average excitement. Develop an above-average dedication. Develop an above-average interest in other people. To have more, become more.”

Work harder on yourself than you do on your job.

Strangely enough, with two different people in the same company, one might earn $100 or even $1,000 more a month. What could possibly be the difference? If the products were the same, if the training was the same, if they both had the same literature, the same tools, the same teacher, the same compensation plan, if they both attended the same meetings… why would one person earn more? Remember the difference is personal—inside, not outside.

Someone once said, “The magic is not in the products. The magic is not in the literature. The magic is not in the film…. The magic that makes things better is inside of you, and personal growth makes this magic work for you.”

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.

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