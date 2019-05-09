11 Mental Health Quotes to Comfort You When You’re Struggling
Feeling down? Read these mental health quotes to help you find light in the darkness, strength in the suffering and hope in your story.
Related: How to Improve Your Mental Health: 9 Keys to Your Well-Being
1. “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” –Jimmy Dean
2. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.” –Nido Qubein
3. “The best way out is always through.” –Robert Frost
4. “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” –Khalil Gibran
5. “My dark days made me strong. Or maybe I already was strong, and they made me prove it.” –Emery Lord, When We Collided
6. “Normality is a paved road: It’s comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow.” –Vincent van Gogh
7. “Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.” –Rabindranath Tagore
8. “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson
9. “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” ― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
10. “When we deny our stories, they define us. When we own our stories, we get to write a brave new ending.” –Brené Brown
11. “Your now is not your forever.” –John Green, Turtles All the Way Down
Photo by Toni Hukkanen on Unsplash
Leave a Reply