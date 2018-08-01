10 Tips to Change Your Life for the Better

What’s your wildest dream? Maybe it’s not as crazy as colonizing Mars, but it should feel like a stretch. Start there and work backward. Identify 10 steps to get from that big goal to where you are now.

Pride cometh before the fall. No matter how sharp or talented you are, there’s a good chance you would be even better with help. If you’re dealing with tough circumstances, ask for a favor.

If your current situation has you frustrated and craving new surroundings, take a thorough personal inventory before making any change. Are things really that bad, or is your attitude the problem?

If your day-to-day doesn’t revolve around projects you’re truly passionate about, take a step back and outline activities that do align with your strongest feelings.

Food companies can be pretty tricky when hiding unhealthy ingredients. Your vitality is crucial to your success. Pay extra attention to what you’re putting into your body.

When dealing with large scale change, the tendency can be to resist. Relax, and open yourself to the possibilities. When journaling, write down three best-case outcomes of the new change.

Holding onto past disappointments and heartache doesn’t serve you now. This weekend, resolve to revisit places and things you’ve avoided to protect your emotions. Lean into the future.

Our relationships define us. Friendships, family ties and bonds with romantic partners are our greatest source of happiness. If any of yours are lapsing, be the bigger person and start a dialogue immediately.

In team environments, everyone has a role to play, but that doesn’t preclude you from supporting others. Learn about someone else’s job to see how you might help and foster greater cooperation.

If you desire something greater for yourself, don’t put off your plans to change until some later date. Tonight, sketch out your new daily disciplines, and start living by them right away.

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2018 issue of SUCCESS magazine.