You know the saying, “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” Well if nothing changes, we stay the same. We don’t grow. We don’t evolve. We don’t get better. And that’s not going to work—not for you, and not for the world. We need positive change. We need new ideas. We need progress.

Read these quotes on innovation to inspire your next big idea and to contribute to yourself and the greater good.

Innovation quotes for business

“Learning and innovation go hand in hand. The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow.” –William Pollard

“Innovation is the specific instrument of entrepreneurship… the act that endows resources with a new capacity to create wealth.” –Peter Drucker

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” –Steve Jobs

“The heart and soul of the company is creativity and innovation.” –Bob Iger

“Innovation is the unrelenting drive to break the status quo and develop anew where few have dared to go.” –Steven Jeffes

“Innovation is the ability to see change as an opportunity, not a threat.” –Steve Jobs

“Innovation is the calling card of the future.” –Anna Eshoo

“Innovation is the ability to convert ideas into invoices.” –Lewis Duncan

“The most innovative designers consciously reject the standard option box and cultivate an appetite for thinking wrong.” –Marty Neumeier

“To stay ahead in innovation, look at horizontal industries and the ones leading your current industry, someone is always doing something new.“ –Jeff Butler

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” –Wayne Gretzky

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”–Maya Angelou

“Innovation is staying relevant.“ –Stephen Shapiro

Related: Nobel Prize Winners Show How Innovation Builds on the Lessons of the Past

Innovation quotes to inspire change

“If you have always done it that way, it is probably wrong.” –Charles Kettering

“What is now proved was once only imagined.” –William Blake

“I want to put a ding in the universe.” –Steve Jobs

“Anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve.” –J.K. Rowling

“Innovation is seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought.” –Dr. Albert Szent-Györgyi

“If you’re not failing every now and again, it’s a sign you’re not doing anything very innovative.“ –Woody Allen

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” –Alan Kay

“Innovation is the creation of the new or the re-arranging of the old in a new way.” –Michael Vance

“If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.” –Albert Einstein

“Innovation is change that unlocks new value.” –Jamie Notter

“If you look at history, innovation doesn’t come just from giving people incentives; it comes from creating environments where their ideas can connect.“–Steven Johnson

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” –Franklin D. Roosevelt

“I believe you have to be willing to be misunderstood if you’re going to innovate.” –Jeff Bezos

“If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old.” –Peter Drucker

“Innovation is executing new ideas to create value.” –Tim Kastelle

“Creativity is thinking up new things. Innovation is doing new things.“ –Theodore Levitt

“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.“–Brene Brown

“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.“ –Andy Warhol

Innovation quotes to persevere

“If at first the idea is not absurd, then there is no hope for it.“ –Albert Einstein

“It always seems impossible until it is done.” –Nelson Mandela

“Innovation is taking two things that already exist and putting them together in a new way.” –Tom Freston

“There’s a way to do it better–find it.” –Thomas Edison

“There is a powerful driving force inside every human being that, once unleashed, can make any vision, dream or desire a reality.” –Tony Robbins

“You can’t solve a problem on the same level that it was created. You have to rise above it to the next level.” –Albert Einstein

“The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them into the impossible.” –Arthur C. Clarke

“The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.” –Paulo Coelho

The value of an idea lies in the using of it.“ –Thomas Edison

“No idea is so outlandish that it should not be considered with a searching but at the same time a steady eye.” –Winston Churchill

“It’s not about ideas. It’s about making ideas happen.” –Scott Belsky

“Imagination plus innovation equals realization.” –Denis Waitley

“When looking to innovate—fail forward. Innovation can be a chaotic process, embrace it and learn from your failures.” –Luke Wester

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” –Dan Millman

This article was updated June 2024. Photo by PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.com