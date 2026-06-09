The World Cup kicks off June 11. For the next five weeks, 6.5 million fans will move through 11 U.S. host cities, and every consultant, café owner and freelance marketer near a stadium is wondering the same thing: Is there money to be made here or just noise?

The honest answer is both. The World Cup small business opportunity is real. It is also smaller, narrower and more fleeting than the headline numbers suggest. The founders who win this summer will be the ones who see the gap between hype and reality clearly enough to bet only where the odds are good.

The Headline Number Isn’t Your Number

FIFA projects the tournament will add $17.2 billion to U.S. GDP. That figure has been quoted everywhere, and it is almost useless to you.

Here’s why. A $17.2 billion contribution is roughly 0.05% of U.S. GDP, a rounding error in a $31 trillion economy, according to a June analysis from sports economists . Goldman Sachs economists studying every World Cup since 1982 reached a blunter conclusion in a June 3 research note : hosting produces a marginally positive but statistically insignificant effect on national output. S&P Global agrees the tournament is unlikely to produce a measurable effect in regional data.

So ignore the trillion-dollar talk. Your opportunity is hyper-local and time-boxed. The question isn’t whether the country benefits. It’s whether the four blocks around you do.

Where the Money Actually Lands

The spending that reaches small businesses is concentrated in food, drink and proximity. When the U.S. last hosted in 1994, restaurants in host cities saw food and beverage spending climb 10% to 15%, according to data cited by Restaurant Business . Foot-traffic analytics from recent matches in Seattle and Philadelphia showed strong growth at dining and entertainment venues near stadiums. Cities without matches saw nothing.

There’s a counterintuitive wrinkle worth knowing. Smaller host cities often see a bigger relative lift than the giants. In a market like Los Angeles, the World Cup gets diluted by everything else already happening. In Kansas City , expecting roughly 650,000 fans, the surge is easier to feel and easier to capture.

The takeaway is simple. If you operate near a stadium or a designated fan zone, you have a real shot. If you don’t, your “World Cup promotion” is just a themed sign nobody asked for.

The Principle That Should Guide Every Decision

Before you spend a dollar, absorb this finding from retail analytics firm Circana . Major events amplify existing demand. They rarely create new relevance. Products and businesses already trending with consumers win. Those trying to manufacture a connection out of thin air mostly waste money.

Apply that as a filter. If your business naturally intersects with how fans engage, through food, gathering, viewing or local experience, lean in. If the link is a stretch, sit this one out and keep your cash. A pottery studio forcing a soccer angle is fighting the data. A taqueria three blocks from the fan festival is riding it.

This is the difference between participating and pretending. Pick one.

Low-Cost Moves That Punch Above Their Weight

You don’t need a sponsorship to benefit. The expensive lane is already gone. Total World Cup TV ad spending runs into the billions, a barrier that shut out small and midsize businesses long ago. Your advantage is the opposite of scale: authenticity, speed and a real neighborhood.

Start with the free and the obvious. Many states are easing the rules to help you. New York, for example, created a World Cup permit letting bars and restaurants host outdoor fan events and extend operations beyond the usual limits. Check your state liquor authority and host committee for equivalent programs before you do anything else.

Then stack a few high-leverage tactics:

Host a watch party. It’s the lowest-cost, highest-fit activation for any food or drink business. Confirm whether you need a public-viewing license through your local sports commission first.

Create one limited-edition item, not 10. A single themed dish or drink signals you’re part of the moment without bloating your inventory or your risk.

Partner instead of paying. Co-promote with a neighboring business to double your reach without doubling your spend. Audience swaps cost nothing and beat solo ad buys.

Claim the basics. Update your Google Business Profile hours, photos and tags now so the 180,000 visitors searching “near me” actually find you.

Each of these is reversible and cheap. That’s the point.

How to Avoid the Spike-and-Crash Trap

The real danger isn’t missing out. It’s over-committing to a five-week bump and getting stuck with the bill in August.

Event marketing’s classic failure mode is the “spike and drop,” where a business floods one moment with spend and engagement, then watches it evaporate, as event strategists at Bizzabo describe it. The fix is to treat the World Cup as a customer-acquisition event, not a revenue event. The 22% hotel surge and the foot-traffic spike are real, but they end July 19.

So, set one measurable goal you can actually hit, like a 20% lift in match-day foot traffic, the realistic benchmark Atlanta businesses were advised to target . Then build a capture mechanism into every interaction. Get the email. Offer a “come back in August” incentive. Convert a one-time visitor into a repeat customer before they leave town.

A fan who buys a beer during a match is a transaction. A fan who joins your list is an asset. Spend your energy on the second one.

Your Pre-Kickoff Checklist

You have days, not weeks. Move now.

Confirm your proximity to a stadium or fan zone because that determines whether you play at all. Check your state and city for permits or eased rules. Pick one authentic activation and one limited-edition offer. Set a single foot-traffic or sign-up goal. And build the follow-up that turns June’s crowd into your fall pipeline.

The World Cup small business window is open, but it’s narrow and it closes hard on July 19. Bet small, bet local and bet on keeping the customer long after the final whistle. That’s how you win a global event without a global budget.

Featured image from kovop/Shutterstock