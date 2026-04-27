Most founders know the math. To grow, you need visibility. To get visibility, you need to live on social. To live on social at the cadence the algorithms now reward, you need hours you don’t have.

That loop, and tension, is exactly what Munch Studio founder Oren Kandel says pushed him to build the platform in the first place. His wife runs a glass-fusing workshop, and Kandel watched the same pattern many small-business owners face up close: strong craft, strong service, weak time capacity for marketing.

“I’m married to a small business owner, and one of the most frustrating things about owning a small business is that you don’t have the resources or the budget or the capability or the time or the talents to do enough marketing in order to get enough clients to your business,” Kandel told SUCCESS.com.

His goal, he said, was to level the playing field. “For large companies, they have a whole team,” Kandel said. “A small business owner needs to compete with that? No, we need to level the playing field. That’s basically my obsession.”

Why time is your first growth lever

If you’re a founder or solo operator, your first marketing bottleneck usually isn’t creativity. It’s capacity.

Munch’s own social media manager, Natasha Elek, sees the gap up close—her full-time job is running social for a brand that exists to make social easier.

“It takes a lot of content creation and making videos and writing the captions and everything,” Elek said. “It’s not as simple as sometimes it seems to be.” And that’s with social as her full-time job. “I can’t imagine how it is for those small business owners who don’t have the time to be doing this—who are the only person in their business, or even if they have a small team. You don’t have the time or the expertise really to give everything to social media.”

Kandel argues the workload problem isn’t just about hours, either—it’s about expertise that compounds across platforms. “Adam Mosseri [Instagram’s head] goes every two days on Instagram telling you, ‘hey, we just changed the algorithm, and now carousels are the next big thing,'” he said. “And that’s just Instagram. Then you have Facebook, you have LinkedIn, you have YouTube, you have TikTok. These are all different playing grounds. And it requires expertise. 99.9% of small business owners don’t have that expertise.”

The broader market data backs that up. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 Empowering Small Business report found that 58% of small businesses used generative AI in 2025—up from 40% the year before and more than double the 2023 rate of 23%. Marketing remains one of the top use cases. In short: you’re not late to this shift, but the curve is steepening fast.

How to automate execution without automating your identity

The most useful framing from the interview was this: Munch is designed as a social media manager, not a blank-page design tool.

“It’s not a tool, it’s not Canva, it’s not ‘hey, here’s a blank page, think about what you’re going to do with that,'” Kandel explained. “It’s: listen, we got you. We know exactly what you need. We read your website, we know what your business is doing. You can give us more videos, more images, or we just take it from somewhere else, and we will write the content for you, and we will tell you when is the best time to publish it, and we publish it for you, and we’re going to analyze the traction for you and then create better content for you.”

That distinction matters because most founders don’t need another dashboard. They need a workflow that removes repetitive tasks while preserving judgment.

Kandel says the company pushes against full autopilot for one reason: trust. “This is one of the reasons why we firmly decided not to do the regular autopilot play—‘hey, give me your website, I will do your social media on autopilot,'” he said. “It cannot be on auto. You have to be involved. You have to be there and be engaged in that in order for that to be actually successful. Because if not, you’re just pushing stuff into social media.”

That principle mirrors what you’re probably seeing in your own AI stack today: speed goes up, but oversight still matters.

What actually drives better social results

When asked what founders get wrong, Kandel highlighted one pattern that will sound familiar: too much promotion, not enough value.

“Stop promoting themselves every second post,” Kandel said. “They have to provide real, good, thorough and deep value to their audience. Even if it feels like they’re giving their product for free—they don’t have to give the product for free, but they have to provide good value for free. To create trust, to create authority, to create long-term engagement that can eventually become a new lead.”

He recommends roughly a 90/10 ratio: about 90% of content educates, entertains, or informs, and only around 10% directly sells. “If you do it like 50/50, or the other way around, you will not get any following, you will not get any community, you will not get any traction,” Kandel said. “You will probably get the opposite of that—like repulsion. ‘Okay, he’s trying to sell me something. I don’t want to listen to him anymore.'”

His real-estate example is the cleanest illustration of the principle. “If you’re a real estate agent, you need to live on social media, but not by showing your assets,” Kandel said. “Because most of the people that will bump into your content are not looking for a new apartment. If you provide a good 30, 45 seconds of a monologue that teaches them about how to look into a new neighborhood, or how to choose the [mortgage] provider, or how to calculate how much they’re going to return every month—you provide them real value. So next time they search for a property—it can be five years from now—they have seen so much content coming out of you, you will be the first one they will actually call.”

SUCCESS Tip: Stop treating social as a flyer and start treating it as a service.

Protecting your voice from generic AI “fluff”

Generic AI copy is the other trap. Kandel said the team has spent the better part of a year fighting it.

“When you work with ChatGPT or Claude, these are great tools,” Kandel said. “If you try to get them to work for copy, you usually get—we call it fluff. Internally, we have a fluff-o-meter.”

He continued: “It’s really hard to get those technologies to create something that still looks authentic and will look exactly like it would have if the actual brand, [the] business owner, would have written it. They have a very clear tendency to go for the easier path of creating copy. You still can see, somewhere in one of every seven or eight different posts, something like ‘unlock your potential, embrace your…' Yeah. Fluff.”

The fix, he said, is feeding the system enough context to actually sound like the brand. Munch ingests a business’s website, articles, blog posts, service pages, and product pages, then layers tone analysis on top of it: “Are you insightful, or are you playful? Are you engaging, or are you formal? We try to put some understanding of how you usually manage your brand positioning, and then create the content based on that.”

A case study lesson: control plus consistency beats delegation alone

Kandel shared a client story from a menopause consultant who first tried running social herself, then hired an agency, then shifted to Munch.

“She didn’t get enough traction, she didn’t get enough engagement [on her own],” Kandel said. “So after a few months that she tried to do that herself, she hired an agency. And what she found out is that the agency created great content, but it wasn’t her. It wasn’t something that she felt represented her. And when you do this type of service-providing—where you have to create real chemistry and real connection with your customer—not being yourself in the content you create is not a good situation.”

The result with Munch, according to Kandel: “She does like 90% less of the work that she had to do if she did it herself. But she gets 100% of control. She has total control of what’s going out in her name—which she didn’t have with the agency. That was the aha moment for us of, okay, this is what we’re doing here.”

SUCCESS Tip: Before you optimize reach, optimize alignment. If the content doesn’t sound like you, conversion quality eventually suffers.

The metrics that matter most when resources are tight

Kandel’s answer here was notable: for many small businesses, retention may matter more than vanity growth metrics.

“With small businesses that usually have a limited amount of resources to acquire new customers, retention might be the best [metric] to follow,” Kandel said. “Because once you manage to acquire someone, keeping them in your business as a customer is a very, very important skill to have.”

He also shared early directional platform stats from internal comparisons—six months before adoption versus one month after adoption, across a sample of a few hundred customers. “We saw that they started to post 11 times more posts per week than before,” Kandel said. “They got about 9x more reactions… and I think it was 4 or 5x more comments and engagement. For us, this is like—okay, well, we’ve done it. This is what we tried to do.”

Those are early funnel signals, not final revenue proof, but they’re still operationally meaningful.

Where to spend your next two marketing hours

Kandel’s guidance was simple: “If they are B2C, it needs to be Instagram, that’s for sure. If they are B2B, it needs to be LinkedIn. The rest are luxury and should also be handled in order to preserve presence. But those two—they are the leading ones.”

According to HubSpot Social ROI analysis , this prioritization aligns with broader channel ROI reporting that shows social can perform strongly when strategy and measurement are clear, though proving ROI remains a top challenge for many marketers.

SUCCESS Tip: Your move is not to “be everywhere.” Your move is to be consistently useful in one primary channel first.

Your 30-day AI social sprint

If you want to apply this immediately, run this four-step sprint:

Pick one channel: Instagram (B2C) or LinkedIn (B2B).

Set a value rule: Make at least 70-90% of posts useful before promotional.

Create a review loop: Use AI for drafts and scheduling, then do a 10-minute weekly voice and quality pass.

Track behavior, not ego: Monitor comments, saves, DMs, and repeat engagement before chasing follower count.

SUCCESS Tip: You don’t need perfect automation. You need reliable momentum.

Why this matters now

AI in marketing is no longer a novelty for small businesses. It’s becoming standard operating infrastructure.

But Kandel doesn’t see it as a replacement for human judgment—at least not anytime soon. “We’re still not redundant as humans,” he said. “I think we’re going to still stick around for a few hundred years.”

Which means the trade is clear. Hand the production work to the machine. Keep the part it can’t do—the point of view, the judgment, the ten-minute pass that makes a post sound like you wrote it.

Do that consistently, and the time you used to lose to social becomes the time you spend actually running your business.

Featured image provided by amgun/Shutterstock.com