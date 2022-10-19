What Is Your Version of Success? with Brandon T. Adams

In 2017, Emmy Award-winning producer Brandon T. Adams and his wife, Samantha, decided to spend 12 months living in 12 cities across the U.S., filming a TV show around their journey and interviewing people about their ideas of success. Adams tells On Your Terms host Erin King about the top response he received, as well as his advice for entrepreneurs who are interested in video marketing.

Although most people’s suggestions about pulling up their roots and traveling the world will never truly come to fruition, Adams’ suggestion is one of the few that did. A conversation with his then-girlfriend in 2017, some planning and a 30-day test trip later, and they were off to their first city—Scottsdale, Arizona—on a filmed trip that concluded with their wedding. Now, Adams and King discuss what he learned about success as contribution, the story of selling his family business and how the first step to video marketing is just taking the plunge instead of focusing on perfection.

Learn more about Brandon’s nomadic journey here: successinyourcity.com

