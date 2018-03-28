Visualization is a common sense success strategy that can keep you motivated and focused to achieve your goals throughout the day. As I’ve often said, “Visualize and it will materialize.”

Visualization is the applying of your given gift of imagination to your faith and confidence. You can use it to discover ways to work through tough times, to rise above your problems and see the possibilities of a solution. It can also be used in the process of healing or to manifest a particular desire.

I know that doubt is the great nullifier when you want a particular desire to manifest. When I visualize what I’m asking for as being answered, I am more confident and it enhances my results. Having an unshakeable belief that my desires will manifest at the right time is certainly empowering. But when I see what I want in full detail, it reinforces the positive feelings I need to stay motivated throughout the day, regardless of setbacks and challenging circumstances. That continual motivation and the feelings that fuel it are crucial to manifest what I’m asking for.

As you visualize, it’s important that you crank up your energy. I mean, really get into this! It won’t have much of an effect if you’re casually looking at yourself in the picture. You must enthusiastically be in the picture as if it’s really happening. Feel the excitement. Include every detail. Feel and experience the emotions as if you already have what you want.

If your desire is to create a meaningful relationship, you might want to picture the two of you laughing or holding hands walking on a beach. Perhaps you can envision eating dinner together at a cozy, romantic restaurant and having a meaningful conversation. The point is to feel the excitement of already having the relationship you want. For a little extra oomph, give thanks for the outcome you desire and know that it might take a while, but somehow, some way, you will eventually meet the right person.

It doesn’t end there. The next step is to continue visualizing your desire with passion and enthusiasm throughout the day. This step is important because it keeps negative emotions such as fear of failure, doubt and uncertainty from interfering with your intended desire. Also, know that you have to take action. In other words, you can’t have a meaningful conversation at a cozy restaurant unless you are motivated enough to set the date, time and make a reservation. Remember what Einstein said, “Nothing happens until something moves.” I say, “Your life won’t happen unless you move.” So move! Do your part! Take action! Get motivated! Stay motivated! And don’t give up!

When I made the decision to shift careers from being a stand-up comedian to become a motivational speaker, I didn’t expect to wake up the next morning and say, “OK, when do I speak?” That’s ridiculous, of course. I was well aware that action needed to be taken. I knew I had to reinforce my foundation of faith and confidence. There was a well-thought-out step-by-step process involved.

Here’s the thing, dear reader. At various times throughout the day, during the process of creating my speaking career, I visualized myself on stage speaking to thousands of people. I envisioned the audience laughing at my jokes and funny stories and acknowledging my message. I saw myself getting standing ovations and people thanking me for giving them hope. I envisioned agencies and clients from all venues calling my office wanting to book me. I saw my calendar being filled with speaking engagements. I envisioned my fees and product sales increasing. I saw my team and agents calling me and saying, “You have another offer!” It took time and a great deal of dedication before I started reaping the benefits of my labor, but I did eventually get the things that I envisioned. And it’s still paying off.

Take a few moments every day—throughout the day—to visualize the things you desire. Feel them with your heart and soul. See them in your mind as if they’re really happening. Include every detail. Feel and experience the emotions as if you already have what you want.