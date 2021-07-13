Unleashing Maritime Autonomy to Transform the Blue Economy

At first glance, it may seem like space and the ocean don’t have much in common, but one company is proving otherwise. Inspired by the technology used in space exploration, the incredible underwater robotic fleets developed by Houston Mechatronics are helping maintain and repair underwater assets, aid in defense, and even reduce environmental impact for our economy. Our success spotlight features Houston Mechatronics Co-Founder and CEO Nic Radford to talk about ocean robotics, the changing face of the offshore energy sector, and how his company can deliver value today by looking to the future.

For more on Houston Mechatronics, please visit www.houstonmechatronics.com.