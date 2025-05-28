Top 5 Podcasts for Entertainment Entrepreneurs

The entertainment industry thrives on innovation, adaptability and an insider’s edge. For entertainment entrepreneurs navigating this constantly-evolving landscape, staying informed isn’t just an advantage—it’s a survival strategy. Podcasts are a powerful tool, offering expertise, storytelling and actionable advice directly from industry veterans. In this roundup, we spotlight five must-listen podcasts tailored to creatives, executives and movers and shakers eager to carve their place in the business of entertainment.

5 Best Podcasts for Entertainment Entrepreneurs

1. In the Podlight

Hosts: Caroline Liem and Grant Kretchick

Curious about how Hollywood continues to adapt since the pandemic or how to safeguard your career against AI’s rising influence? In the Podlight tackles these crucial questions, empowering listeners with practical insights and actionable advice. Hosts Caroline Liem and Grant Kretchick, seasoned industry veterans, bring their expertise to help emerging talent and the industry curious navigate the shifting world of arts and entertainment.

With their teaching roles at institutions like Pace University’s Sands College of Performing Arts, Liem and Kretchick’s dedication to lifting up the next generation of talent through the lens of diversity and representation shines through every episode.

Listeners are encouraged to guide their own path forward through creative entrepreneurship and are given the inside scoop of resources like WGA and SAG-AFTRA, unions that are literally on the picket line of change in the industry. From understanding the role of intimacy coordinators to flagging problematic language in contracts (never sign anything “in perpetuity”), each interview is engaging and informative.

Listen here.

2. The Town

Host: Matthew Belloni

Looking for a no-nonsense take on the business of entertainment? The Town delivers commentary on the industry free from the rose-colored glasses and romance of Hollywood. Since 2022, Matthew Belloni’s twice-weekly podcast and similarly prolific newsletter What I’m Hearing have offered grounded takes on what’s developing in Tinseltown and why.

Fans of Belloni’s punchy half-hour episodes appreciate his candid delivery, even if his fervent tone can be polarizing. With a background as an entertainment lawyer followed by years at The Hollywood Reporter, Belloni pulls no punches when it comes to his seasoned insights on the future of entertainment. Whether he’s predicting the consolidation of streaming platforms or interviewing top-tier industry players, The Town keeps listeners ahead of the curve.

Curious if Netflix is truly unstoppable or perhaps overvalued? Wondering how much revenue a hit TV show generates and how that’s evolving? Have we already witnessed the peak of the music industry, and what might the future hold? The Town explores all these topics and more.

Listen here.

3. The Grill Room

Host: Dylan Byers

Have you ever wanted to be in “the room where it happens” (to quote Hamilton) and get the hot goss on who’s actually running the show? Dylan Byers’ podcast The Grill Room takes listeners behind the scenes into the world that shapes media, reporting on the big decisions and the egos that make them.

Byers is an experienced media correspondent, whose newsletter In The Room has been giving readers the inside scoop on his reporting for major platforms for years. Named for the renowned, exclusive dining room in New York’s Four Seasons, where generations of media deals have been made, the allure of The Grill Room is the look inside at the legacy media drama that listeners won’t get from curated media reports published to tell a more controlled story.

Byers delivers two episodes weekly: one featuring an honest conversation with a media professional and the other offering a candid chat with a friend or colleague. With equal parts insider gossip and media reporting, The Grill Room promises to say all the quiet parts out loud for all listeners to hear.

Listen here.

4. ScriptNotes

Hosts: John August and Craig Mazin

If you’re a screenwriter, Scriptnotes is required listening. Hosts John August and Craig Mazin blend wit and wisdom as they interview industry experts, break down scripts, analyze industry trends and deconstruct listener submissions in their fan-favorite “Three Page Challenge.”

With 14 years of weekly episodes, their catalog of content is vast, with older seasons available through their premium subscription and the Scriptnotes app. Veteran listeners enjoy the dynamic August and Mazin bring to each episode, with August’s more serious demeanor playing foil to Mazin’s more silly and relaxed personality. You may recognize Mazin as the former college roommate of Ted Cruz, whose criticism of the U.S. senator ended up on outlets including The Daily Show, delighting listeners and solidifying Mazin’s witty truth-teller voice in the public eye.

No matter the topic, from copyright law to dissecting cult classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark, August and Mazin’s conversations are as entertaining as they are educational, with Scriptnotes providing a treasure trove of insights for screenwriters at any stage.

Listen here.

5. On With Kara Swisher

Host: Kara Swisher

For those who want to understand the crossroads of media, technology and politics, On With Kara Swisher is a master class in hard-hitting interviews. Swisher’s eminent career in journalism started in San Francisco during the ’90s tech boom, earning her the reputation as “the” tech journalist. She’s interviewed Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jack Dorsey and Steve Jobs, and her influence has shaped the conversation around technology over the past three decades.

Particularly as suspicions of the media reach a new pinnacle, Swisher’s award-winning work and ethical integrity has made her twice-weekly podcast a must-listen for forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Swisher’s interviews are direct, and she doesn’t shy away from any hard topics or challenging questions, making each episode a promise of something worth hearing.

Whether discussing the dangers of social media on teen mental health with surgeon general Vivek Murthy or challenging the narratives of tech moguls like Elon Musk, Swisher’s fearless approach makes you see each topic in a new light. Hailed as one of the most influential tech journalists, Swisher unpacks the complexities of modern media and its impact on business, culture and success.

Listen here.

This article appears in the May/June issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.