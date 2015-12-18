I firmly believe the moment you stop learning is the moment you stop living.

—Aashish Dalal, co-founder and CEO of ParkWhiz

When I was growing up, my dad would tell me, “I don’t care what you want to be as long as you try and be the best.” It has stuck with me. If I’m not improving, someone else is, and I will get passed by. I don’t fear failure, but it’s something that constantly motivates me.

—David Johnson, chief operating officer of Fireman’s Brew

Continuous improvement is the best hedge against future risk. The external environments of businesses change constantly, so leaders must continually improve to remain successful and competitive. Without that improvement, businesses quickly lose their competitive advantage and market share.

—Christophor Jurin, founder and CEO of Construct-Ed

If one does not constantly improve, one stays behind. People must always stay on top of their game, whether through forward thinking or innovative actions. We live in a remarkable age in which technology is evolving rapidly and assisting us in continually improving ourselves and our work methods. Immerse yourself in change. Don’t be afraid of it. Carpe diem.

—Ayelet Noff, founder and co-CEO of Blonde 2.0

The world around us is constantly evolving and adapting. Success isn’t achieved by staying idle; you’ve got to adapt and overcome challenges around you.

—Chris Quiocho, managing partner of Indy Asset Exchange

Sometimes to get better, you have to make a change. Check out 5 ways to reinvent yourself.

This article appears in the January 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.