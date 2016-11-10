On a day-to-day basis, it takes a lot of grit just to get out of bed at 5:30 a.m., exercise, eat a healthy breakfast, get ready and get on the road at a decent time. By the time I’ve done all of that, I really feel like I’ve accomplished something to start the day off right. Having the tenacity to take care of myself first is the fuel that jump-starts the rest of a successful day for me.

—Kelly Tomlinson Pollack, CEO, founder, Tomlinson Management Group

Being an entrepreneur is one of the most rewarding things you can do with your life, but it’s also one of the most challenging and uncertain callings. What’s important is picking myself up after every setback and moving ahead no matter what. Grit is grinding it out, staying up as late as necessary to finish the job, waking up early and going the extra mile no matter what.

—Jeb Ory, CEO, co-founder, Phone2Action

I’m very competitive, so when I identify a goal I want to achieve, I go all in and persist until I figure it out. When I had my son three years ago, I had to get crystal clear on my definition of success as an entrepreneur, a mom and an advocate for women. By defining my version of success, how I spend my time has become hyper-focused so I can accelerate progress in those key areas of my life.

—Heather Whaling, founder, CEO, Geben Communication

I need grit to execute on my creativity. My ambitions are often bigger than my resources or bandwidth, so it takes a lot of grit to make my seemingly impossible goals feel palpable and achievable. Even the tallest mountains have to be climbed one step at a time.

—Deanne Bell, Founder/CEO of Future Engineers and CNBC Television Host

Grit is what makes you see things as opportunities, rather than obstacles that are designed to keep you down. You’re either a) the only woman in the room, or b) the only person who’s going to be able to solve this problem. Which one of those perceptions is going to benefit you more? Choosing to have grit makes me see opportunities every day.

—Sara Rose Harcus, COO, Hüify

I’m a new dad, which has been an interesting (and awesome) challenge while leading a growing company in parallel. Work can be non-stop, and often stressful. I’d define any “grit” in my day-to-day life as trying to leave any stress outside, and being fully present at home, regardless of what’s going on at work.

—Michael Overell, CEO, RecruitLoop

Related: 8 Daily Habits to Build Resiliency

This article originally appeared in the December 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.