When it comes to creating healthy relationships and looking for traits of healthy relationships, we have to:

1. Look at yourself.

I want you to look at you. I want you to step back and say, Am I healthy person? Am I a healthy individual that can honestly form a healthy relationship with someone else? Identify the things that you need to be working on to be a good friend, to be a good accountability partner, to be a good business partner. This could be in the business space, school space, dating space, the you name it space—any space you want to make sure that you are a healthy individual.

2. Identify relationships that help you accomplish your goals and your vision.

Identify this and make sure you are actually returning the same thing as well. Get around individuals who, when they hear your vision, they’re either helping you get there, they’re praying for you, they’re pushing you on, they’re helping you and holding you accountable to what you want. One of the key things that I look for in individuals when it comes to a trait is, will they honestly tell me about myself? If I say, “I want to start this business,” or, “I want to get promoted within the next year,” do I have a friend or relationships or mentors in my life who would say, “Hey Anthony, you’re not doing what you said you wanted to do.”

When it comes to healthy relationships, make sure that you have the right people around you. I’d rather you have four quarters than a hundred pennies.