In 2024, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and the University of Pennsylvania published a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that should change how every leader thinks about meetings. They wired 204 people across 44 groups with heart rate monitors and asked them to solve a collective decision-making task, specifically designed so that no single person had all the information needed to make the right call. The groups whose members’ heart rates synchronized during discussion reached the correct consensus more than 70% of the time. Groups whose hearts beat out of rhythm performed significantly worse, regardless of how long they talked or how positively they rated their own teamwork afterward.

The heart doesn’t just pump blood. It broadcasts information about engagement, attention and trust—and the people around you are receiving that signal whether anyone realizes it or not.

The Science of Sync

The field of interpersonal physiological synchrony has grown rapidly. Researchers using hyperscanning—a technique involving functional near-infrared spectroscopy headsets that monitor neural activity across multiple people simultaneously—have documented scenarios in which brain waves align between individuals who are genuinely collaborating: teachers and students during moments of real comprehension, card players reading each other’s strategies…Recent research on neurobehavioral synchrony has shown that outcomes of this coupling include enhanced social connectedness, more effective cooperation and communicatio n, and what researchers call “interpersonal co-regulation”—the ability of one person’s nervous system to stabilize another’s.

The HeartMath Institute has studied a phenomenon, documenting what they term a “physiological state called heart coherence”— a measurable state in which heart rhythms become smooth and ordered . Research summarized in a 2025 paper by Jorina Elbers and Rollin McCraty in Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health, found that individuals practicing coherence techniques showed improvements in anxiety, mood, sleep and cognitive performance. More striking was their finding about group dynamics: individuals with high heart coherence readily facilitated coherence in those around them . One calm, centered person could shift the physiology of a room.

A separate 2024 study published in Scientific Reports tracked long-term heart rhythm synchronization across groups in Saudi Arabia and New Zealand, finding that social connectedness influenced cardiac patterns even when people weren’t in the same physical space.

The Network You Didn’t Know You Needed

Reid Hoffman understood something about connection long before neuroscientists had the tools to measure it. When he co-founded LinkedIn and the platform launched publicly in May 2003, the prevailing corporate wisdom held that posting your professional identity online was an act of disloyalty to your employer. Hoffman launched anyway, and 4,500 members signed up in the first month. Within a little over two decades, the platform would host over a billion users.

But the real story of LinkedIn’s origin isn’t about technology. It’s about the relationships Hoffman built during his time at PayPal, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer alongside future founders of Tesla, SpaceX, YouTube, Yelp and Palantir. That network, later dubbed the “PayPal Mafia,” didn’t form through transactional networking . It formed because these people worked intensely on shared problems, synchronized their thinking under pressure and developed the kind of trust that physiological coherence research now quantifies.

When Hoffman met Mark Pincus, who would go on to found Zynga, they didn’t exchange business cards at a cocktail party. They realized they were analyzing the evolution of the internet in the same way and started comparing notes on investments and trends . When Pincus launched Tribe (a social network) and Hoffman launched LinkedIn, they became allies—not because of networking strategy, but because genuine intellectual alignment had created a bond that made collaboration natural.

Why Your Weakest Connections May Matter Most

In 2022, a team from MIT, Harvard, Stanford and LinkedIn published one of the most discussed social science papers of the decade. Led by Karthik Rajkumar and Sinan Aral, and published in Science , the study analyzed data from randomized experiments on LinkedIn’s “People You May Know” algorithm, tracking over 20 million people across five years. During that period, 2 billion new connections were formed and 600,000 new jobs were created.

The finding confirmed and extended sociologist Mark Granovetter’s 1973 theory about the strength of weak ties: acquaintances—people you interact with infrequently—were more effective at generating job mobility than close friends. But the data also revealed a nuance Granovetter’s original theory left open. It’s not simply “the weaker, the better.” Job opportunities were most likely to flow through moderately weak ties —connections just familiar enough to vouch for you, but distant enough to plug you into networks you didn’t already have access to.

In digital industries—machine learning, AI, software, remote work—weak ties were particularly powerful. In industries requiring in-person presence, strong ties retained more influence. The implication is that most people are dramatically underinvesting in relationships that feel casual but carry enormous latent value.

The Field Between Us

Here is where the science gets interesting enough to challenge conventional assumptions about what connection actually is.

The PNAS heart-rate synchrony study didn’t just find that synchronized groups made better decisions. It found that heart rate synchrony was a better predictor of group performance than the duration of discussions, subjective assessments of team function or baseline heart rates measured before the task began. Something happening between people—not within them individually—determined the quality of the outcome.

This doesn’t require a mystical explanation. Emotional contagion—the process by which one person’s emotional state transfers to another—has been studied extensively in social neuroscience. A 2024 study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience confirmed that this process is modulated by relationship intimacy, social similarity and group identity. You don’t catch someone’s mood from a stranger the way you do from someone you trust.

But the mechanism runs deeper than mood. A 2025 paper by Elizabeth daSilva and Adrienne Wood in Personality and Social Psychology Review proposed an integrated framework for interpersonal synchrony, arguing that its functions include reducing complexity, improving understanding, accomplishing joint tasks and strengthening social connection. Synchrony isn’t a side effect of collaboration. It may be the very substrate on which collaboration depends.

What This Means for Your Next Conversation

For leaders, the PNAS study suggests that the quality of group decisions is shaped less by the information in the room than by the physiological state of the people processing it. Creating conditions for genuine engagement—not just presenting data—may be the single highest-leverage leadership act. A leader’s own internal calm is contagious. Showing up regulated isn’t just self-care. It’s a team performance strategy.

For anyone building a career, the MIT-LinkedIn study offers a clear directive: invest in your weak ties. The people you see occasionally, the former colleagues you message once a year, the acquaintances from conferences—these are the connections most likely to bridge you into new opportunities, particularly in knowledge-economy roles. Strong ties comfort. Weak ties transform.

And for anyone who has ever walked into a room and felt the energy shift—who has experienced a conversation that left them sharper, calmer, more certain of their next move—the physiological synchrony research offers validation. That wasn’t imagination. Your heart rate was aligning with someone else’s. Your brain waves were syncing. The decisions that came out of that state were likely better than the ones you would have made alone.

The strongest networks aren’t built by collecting contacts. They’re built by the quality of presence you bring to every interaction—and by the willingness to invest in connections that don’t look strategic on paper but create bridges you can’t build any other way.

Your heart already knows this. Now the research does too.