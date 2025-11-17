A committed spouse or partner can be the foundation of an entrepreneur’s success. However, building and maintaining a strong, sustainable relationship with your significant other can be difficult without guidance and support. That’s why Rebecca and James Lockwood, a dynamic married couple with years of enterprise industry experience, have collaborated with Tom Bouwer to co-author The Cohesive Couple: Escape the Chaos. Connect Deeply. Build A Bigger Future—Together.

Over the years, Rebecca and James have merged their many life encounters regarding personal growth and relationships. Rebecca is a seasoned professional with over 15 years in the hospitality sector and six years of success as a business coach. She devotes her career to helping individuals and couples unlock their full partnership potential.

Having grown up in Saudi Arabia and spent over a year traveling the U.S. in a camper, Rebecca brings a unique, outside-the-box perspective to business strategy. Her husband, James, a self-proclaimed “CEO of dad operations,” previously ran food and beverage services at a large hotel. He has since pivoted from the service industry to be a resilient stay-at-home dad. Although he struggled to get comfortable with his new position, he now embraces the role he plays in his family.

Turning challenges into a business of helping others

The Lockwoods partnered with Tom Bouwer—a sought-after business coach and former EOS® (Entrepreneurial Operating System®) implementer—to write The Cohesive Couple. Bouwer, a seasoned entrepreneur and author in his own right, has served as an international keynote speaker sharing his enterprise expertise. In The Cohesive Couple, Tom and his wife, Windy, share their insights alongside the Lockwoods.

The book, a dynamic collaboration between the Bouwers and the Lockwoods, is meant for couples who want to build a bigger, bolder future together. The Cohesive Couple provides simple yet productive tools and a practical framework for aligning your visions, working toward common goals and navigating the relationship challenges that often accompany entrepreneurship.

Bouwer and the Lockwoods emphasize the importance of creating a clear plan that helps couples support each other through challenges. Romantic partners can use this book to strengthen their connection, enhancing both happiness and fulfillment.

Rebecca shares that “The cohesive model gave us the alignment to encourage our dreams, space to connect and put a structure on how to get there.” She believes that people’s relationships will never grow beyond their level of thinking, so creating a common language around annual planning, quarterly meetings and weekly syncs is another step forward in establishing an ever-present bond.

“It’s amazing how 45 minutes a week gets us on the same page, keeps us on track and helps us avoid miscommunication and arguments,” James says regarding their book.

Impacting couples worldwide

Looking ahead, The Cohesive Couple aims to become the go-to playbook for strong relationships. Rebecca, James and Tom are focused on growth, inspired by a shared drive to positively impact couples worldwide. Together, they’ve sought to build a thriving community using The Cohesive Couple System, where members can meet and learn from other dynamic duos on a similar journey.

Are you ready to explore what’s possible in your relationship? Check out The Cohesive Couple, available now on Amazon. Don’t wait—start your journey to a thriving partnership today!