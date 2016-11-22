Many people chase goals and some even achieve them. But true success comes not just from making and attaining goals, but from creating a whole life structure that supports your true desires, deepest longings and overall health.

Related: 12 Simple Habits That Set Ultra-Successful People Apart

When it comes to creating a holistically successful life, there are three essential elements: sweetness, structure and space.

Sweetness is the essence of all the feel-good, nourishing and beautiful things in your life. You can learn to find it within all kinds of everyday situations.

is the essence of all the feel-good, nourishing and beautiful things in your life. You can learn to find it within all kinds of everyday situations. Structure is the means by which we organize and plan a life that works (without feeling crazy and overwhelmed). Healthy, efficient structure will help you achieve goals and bring your purpose into the world.

is the means by which we organize and plan a life that works (without feeling crazy and overwhelmed). Healthy, efficient structure will help you achieve goals and bring your purpose into the world. Space provides the opportunity to connect with your highest self. It’s the opening through which you receive, get inspired and experience real peace.

So how do these three elements relate to success?

1. Sweetness

As we’re working toward our goals and creating our empires, we must consciously remember to slow down enough to actually enjoy the life we’re creating. If we rush toward the dream with blinders on, we miss a lot of the beautiful lessons, moments and experiences happening every day.

And when we do finally create that multimillion-dollar company or invent a way to reverse climate change, it’s important that we take the time to celebrate those accomplishments. Even huge milestones can often get lost in the sea of our own perpetual drive, rather than being the pinnacle moments we envision them to be when we set out to achieve them.

You’re responsible for your own moment of awe when you succeed. Bring all the sweetness you can to it.

2. Structure

The ability to organize and plan toward your ultimate goal is a crucial skill for epic success.

You must:

Be crystal clear about what you want. Hold that vision and articulate it with precision and grace. Break down the goal into projects. Break the projects down into actionable tasks. Have a ritual around planning every single week so you can actually get the tasks done that will drive you forward. Prioritize the essential. Reflect on what’s working and not working and adjust quarterly (or even monthly).

A healthy structure is the difference between building your big dreams on a solid foundation or on quicksand. By putting all the parts in place, you can ensure that what you’re creating is sustainable and will set you up for ultimate success.

3. Space

Most people striving for success pack their lives full of networking, planning, hustling and—maybe, if they’re lucky—sleeping. But this doesn’t leave a lot of room for magic to enter our lives.

Uh oh, did someone say magic? Yep.

When we create space in our lives, we’re able to connect to something beyond ourselves and a new kind of creative energy moves through us.

Have you ever tried to figure something out, thinking and plotting and still not finding a solution? But then you step away, get outside or take a shower and all of a sudden a totally out-of-the-box answer just comes to you? That is the magic of space.

You can create more space in your life by meditating, praying, sitting still in nature, taking a long walk, staring at the clouds or literally doing nothing for a period of time. Space is one of the most underestimated elements of true success and when you prioritize it, life feels more light, creativity and inspiration flow, and you have easier access to your own inner guidance.

With these three elements of sweetness, structure and space infused into your goals and dreams, you will not only achieve more, but you’ll also feel balanced and fulfilled along the way.

Related: 9 Ways to Achieve Your Biggest Goals—Quickly