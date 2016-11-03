Words have incredible power to inspire, motivate, and shape our mindset. Whether you’re starting a new week or winding down on a Friday, self-inspirational quotes and sayings can be the spark that changes your perspective and sets you up for success. They’re motivational reminders we can turn to when doubts or fatigue set in, reigniting our inner drive and ambition.

Success doesn’t happen overnight. What many see—happiness, wealth, a fulfilling career, purpose—is the result of consistent effort over time. Each day presents an opportunity for growth and progress toward our goals, and positive quotes can push you to the next step. If you have the desire for success, you have the power within you to achieve it.

Self-motivational phrases encourage us to see the best of ourselves and our potential. So tap into your ambition, drive, and dreams—guided by these 120 self-inspirational quotes for work and life—to drive your success.

Motivational Quotes For Success To Take You Further

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” —Henry David Thoreau

“It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation.” —Herman Melville

“Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” —Dale Carnegie

“The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.” —Ronald Reagan

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” —John C. Maxwell

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” —Maya Angelou

“There is no investment you can make which will pay you so well as the effort to scatter sunshine and good cheer through your establishment.” —Orison Swett Marden

“Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” —Peter Drucker

“A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.” —Rosalynn Carter

“Becoming a leader is synonymous with becoming yourself. It is precisely that simple, and it is also that difficult.” —Warren Bennis

“Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” —Winston Churchill

“Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.” —Vince Lombardi

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” —Helen Keller

Related: 13 Life Rules to Keep You Motivated

Empowering Inspirational Quotes For Women

“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” —Madeleine Albright

“A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.” —Madonna

“The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity.” —Amelia Earhart

“We don’t just sit around and wait for other people. We just make, and we do.” —Arlan Hamilton

“We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.” —Sheryl Sandberg

“Owning our story can be hard but not nearly as difficult as spending our lives running from it.” —Brené Brown

“Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” —Nora Ephron

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” —Dolly Parton

“If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” —Katherine Hepburn

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” —Jane Goodall

“The challenge is not to be perfect… it’s to be whole.” —Jane Fonda

“We must believe that we are gifted for something, and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained.” —Marie Curie

Related: 6 Simple Ways to Find Motivation

Strong Motivational Quotes For Men

“There can be no progress, no achievement, without sacrifice, and a man’s worldly success will be in the measure that he sacrifices.” —James Allen

“A man who wants something will find a way; a man who doesn’t will find an excuse.” —Jim Rohn

“Try not to become a man of success, but rather become a man of value.” —Albert Einstein

“One secret of success in life is for a man to be ready for his opportunity when it comes.” —Benjamin Disraeli

“A man who has committed a mistake and doesn’t correct it is committing another mistake.” —Confucius Kongzi

“The successful man will profit from his mistakes and try again in a different way.” —Dale Carnegie

“A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.” —David Brinkley

“The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus.” —Bruce Lee

“The important thing is that men should have a purpose in life. It should be something useful, something good.” —Dalai Lama

“When you walk up to opportunity’s door, don’t knock on it… kick that b*tch in, smile and introduce yourself.” —Dwayne Johnson

Inspirational Quotes For Students That Encourage Learning

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” —Nelson Mandela

“Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow.” —Mahatma Gandhi

“Your passion, your vision, those ideas you have inside of you, there will never be a better time to chase them. So while you’re sitting there talking about what you’re going to do, while you’re sitting there dreaming about how you can change things… I don’t want you to hesitate. I want you to go out there and do it. I want you to say to yourself, ‘Why not me?’… Why can’t you be the one to change the world?” —Mark Cuban

“It’s been said that one note does not make a symphony. One artist does not make an orchestra. Graduates, life is the ultimate ensemble cast—an orchestra, not a solo act. And through trial and error, victory and defeat, ups and downs, we learn how to make harmony. How to balance our hopes for ourselves, with our responsibilities to others. How to be your best you, by bringing out the very best in those around you.” —Jennifer Garner

“You can live a life that you’ve always dreamed about, but the important thing is, you have to focus on the dream. This thing that you keep imagining of being, this thing that wakes you up in the middle of the night, don’t ever shut that off… You’ve got to lock in on that dream and never give up.” —Steve Harvey

“You’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.” —George Lorimer

“Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.” —Augustine Og Mandino

“If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” —Steve Jobs

“Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterward.” —Vernon Sanders Law

“Goal setting is the secret to a compelling future.” —Tony Robbins

Whimsical Inspirational Quotes For Kids

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” —Dr. Seuss

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” —A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

“Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” —J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” —Dr. Seuss

“Live out of your imagination, not your history.” —Stephen Covey

“Adults are always asking children what they want to be when they grow up because they’re looking for ideas.” —Paula Poundstone

“Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.” —Winston Churchill

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” —Walt Disney

“Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.” —Roald Dahl, Matilda

“The things that make me different are the things that make me.” —A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

Motivational Quotes About Life Challenges To Help You Succeed

“Failures are only failures when we don’t learn from them, because when we learn from them, they become lessons.” —Jay Shetty

“When life throws a curveball, stop and shift.” —Karen M. Allen

“Bad chapters can still create a story that ends well. Let your past be part of your story, not your identity.” —Trent Shelton

“But if you really want to move forward in life and grow through what you go through, then you have to face the ugly… While your brain would much rather compartmentalize or suppress any uncomfortable emotions, that’s not helpful.” —Karen M. Allen

“Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.” —Oprah Winfrey

“The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” —Winston Churchill

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” —Will Rogers

Powerful Self-Inspirational Quotes To Live By

“We all have the ability to manifest everything we want. It’s simply about knowing how to tap into your power within.” —Natasha Graziano

“If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always be where you’ve always been.” —T.D. Jakes

“The key to happiness is really progress and growth and constantly working on yourself and developing something.” —Lewis Howes

“Beginning today, set an intention and a relentless focus on living your life as the greatest person you can be, in all situations.” —Brendon Burchard

“The only thing that will limit your success is your mind. Your body will be ready for the challenge.” —Mo Brossette

“Small steps [in the right direction] are better than zero steps. If we want mindfulness to become a part of our lives, then, well, we need to incorporate it into the daily rhythm of our lives!” —Karen M. Allen

Short Inspirational Quotes That Make A Difference

“Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” —Babe Ruth

“Ideation without execution is delusion.” —Robin Sharma

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” —Frederick Douglass

“The best way out is always through.” —Robert Frost

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” —William James

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow is our doubts of today.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

“The best revenge is massive success.” —Frank Sinatra

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” —Theodore Roosevelt

Inspirational Quotes For Work To Keep You Productive All Day

“Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand. The sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus.” —Alexander Graham Bell

“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” —Thomas Jefferson

“When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better, too.” —Paulo Coelho

“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” —Thomas Edison

“Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.” —Tony Robbins

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.” —Steve Jobs

“When you arise in the morning, think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love.” —Marcus Aurelius

“Mondays offer new beginnings 52 times a year!” —David Dweck

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger and living a fulfilling, happier and healthier life.” —Germany Kent

“Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” —Alexander Graham Bell

Uplifting Self-Inspirational Quotes For Hard Days

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” —Steve Jobs

“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” —Sam Levenson

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” —C.S. Lewis

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” —Arthur Ashe

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” —Christian D. Larson

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” —Confucius

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” —Chinese Proverb

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” —Zig Ziglar

Self-Inspirational Quotes For Building Resilience

“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” —Vidal Sassoon

“Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” —Conrad Hilton

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” —Walt Disney

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” —Winston S. Churchill

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” —Albert Schweitzer

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in and day-out.” —Robert Collier

“The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.” —Colin R. Davis

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” —John D. Rockefeller

“Success isn’t just about what you accomplish in your life; it’s about what you inspire others to do.” —Unknown

Self-Inspirational Quotes To Inspire You To Take Action

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” —Albert Schweitzer

“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” —Sam Levenson

“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow is our doubts of today.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

“The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.” —Colin R. Davis

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” —Winston S. Churchill

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” —Walt Disney

“Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit.” —Conrad Hilton

“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” —Vidal Sassoon

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” —Estée Lauder

“Success is not in what you have, but who you are.” —Bo Bennett

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” —John D. Rockefeller

“Success isn’t just about what you accomplish in your life; it’s about what you inspire others to do.” —Unknown

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in and day-out.” —Robert Collier

Inspire Your Success Today With Powerful Self-Motivational Quotes

Words have immense power to motivate and inspire us through challenges. These 120 self-inspirational quotes can reignite your drive and help you achieve your goals, whether at work, school, or in personal endeavors. Success requires perseverance, ambition, and a positive mindset. When you face doubts or fatigue, turn to these quotes for motivation.

You May Also Enjoy: Suffering Is What Makes Life Beautiful

This article was updated July 2024. Photo By Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com