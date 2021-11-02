[Quiz] Test Your Enneagram Knowledge

Do you know your Enneagram number?

When a potential employer asks that question during a job interview, you want to know the answer.

But whether the Enneagram comes up during the hiring process, in an office training session on group dynamics, or not at all, gaining more self-awareness through the Enneagram can only serve to improve your personal development and boost your career.

Click “Start” to test your Enneagram knowledge and, remember, the Enneagram doesn’t serve to define how we behave, but rather why we behave the way we do. No quiz can replace patient study and self-examination.

If you’re new to the Enneagram or would like a quick refresher, check out the SUCCESS Enneagram series here:

Part 1: The Enneagram at Work

Part 2: Take the Enneagram Checkup: Are You the Healthiest Version of You?

Part 3: How to Undo Success-Sabotaging Habits Using the Enneagram