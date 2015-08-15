Logitech MX Master

(Logitech.com)

Computer mice are two-trick ponies: They scroll and click—and that’s it. Logitech’s MX Master wireless computer mouse ($99.99), however, is about as impressive as a Triple Crown-winning thoroughbred. In addition to scrolling and clicking, this ergonomically designed mouse has a thumb rest and a thumb wheel that let you scroll horizontally across the screen. The thumb rest also comes with its own button, which you can hold down to perform “hot corner” gestures such as rolling over between apps or returning to the desktop.

[[{“type”:”media”,”view_mode”:”media_large”,”fid”:”30942″,”attributes”:{“alt”:””,”class”:”media-image”,”height”:”350″,”typeof”:”foaf:Image”,”width”:”480″}}]]

PowerPole

(PolarProFilters.com)

Using a selfie stick is about as obnoxious as listening to music on the train without headphones. But one place we will give selfie sticks a pass is during extreme sports. The battery-integrated aluminum PowerPole ($99.99) is designed for use with a GoPro camera and extends the camera’s battery life for up to eight hours. Stretch the telescoping pole up to 30 inches to capture wide-angle photos and videos of yourself snowboarding, parasailing or even just standing in front of a cool building.

[[{“type”:”media”,”view_mode”:”media_large”,”fid”:”30947″,”attributes”:{“alt”:””,”class”:”media-image”,”height”:”350″,”typeof”:”foaf:Image”,”width”:”480″}}]]

PowerBeats² By Dre

(BeatsByDre.com)

Enjoy the same sound quality from your flashy Beats By Dre headphones in a tiny, sweat-resistant package. PowerBeats2 By Dre wireless earbuds ($199.95) are designed for athletes: The buds hook over your ears, so they’re less likely to fall out during activities. While the fit and bass are good, PowerBeats2 also have enough room around the earpieces for ambient sound to seep in, which makes listening to music while exercising outdoors much safer.