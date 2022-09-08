Surviving Cancel Culture with Wesley Donehue

In a cancel culture climate, it can take only one error to bring your company down. This week, political consultant and author Wesley Donehue talks with Tristan Ahumada about his efforts to save SeaWorld, how to prepare for and, if necessary, create a strategy to bounce back from damaging accusations.

Donehue’s new book, Under Fire: 13 Rules for Surviving Cancel Culture and Other Crises, utilizes his work in political and corporate brand reputation to provide guardrails to prevent or mitigate as much damage as possible to yourself or your business. From having an established damage control team in advance to determining whether you need to respond to criticism to developing mental fortitude, Donehue discusses how you can weather the storm of cancel culture.