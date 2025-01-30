The Surprising Ways Your Job Posting is Excluding Applicants

When posting a new job, it’s easy to default to the same old template that your company has used for ages. After all, it saves you time and gets the post up faster. However, what many fail to realize is that the average job template often includes language and requirements that deter strong candidates from ever hitting the “Apply” button at all. This can lead to workplaces that lack the diversity required for high-performing, innovative teams.

If your company’s job posts aren’t getting the sort of robust responses you’re hoping for, these tips might help.

Requirements to reconsider

“Define must-have qualifications that are truly essential for success in the role and list preferred qualifications separately,” says employment lawyer Jessica Childress. Similarly, business psychologist and certified diversity, equity and inclusion executive Shawna Gann says, “Specific, fixed requirements can limit who even makes it to the first round.”

Focus on skills, not years: “Many job postings include ‘years of experience’ requirements that act as arbitrary barriers,” Childress says. “For example, requiring ‘10-plus years of experience’ for a role that could be performed by someone with five years discourages skilled candidates, especially younger professionals and those who have taken nonlinear career paths.”

According to Gann, “By reconsidering job requirements—especially those that specify certain years or types of experience—we can open the door to candidates with fresh perspectives, resourcefulness and a wealth of skills.”

For similar reasons, as well as legal reasons, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for ageist language. “Phrases like ‘recent graduate’ or ‘young and energetic’ can discourage older applicants,” Childress says.

Ditch arbitrary degree requirements: “Job descriptions that prioritize certain educational paths or unpaid experiences can unintentionally exclude talented candidates from low-income backgrounds,” Childress says. “Terms like ‘prestigious university’ or ‘internship at top firms’ may limit applicants who could not afford these opportunities but bring valuable skills and experiences from other paths. Instead, focus on essential skills, and consider specifying ‘relevant experience,’ which allows for a broader range of backgrounds.”

Accessibility requirements: “Phrases like ‘must be able to work under pressure’ or ‘need to lift 50 pounds regularly’ can discourage applicants who may otherwise excel in the role but have physical limitations or mental health considerations,” Childress says. “Consider reframing to ‘reasonable physical requirements will be discussed based on individual needs’ or consider explicitly stating that accommodations are available. For neurodiverse candidates, avoid asking for ‘attention to detail’ unless it is directly relevant.”

Language requirements: “Requirements like ‘native English speaker’ are exclusionary,” Childress says. If communicating in English will be necessary for the role, consider using “fluent in English” instead.

Transportation limitations: According to Childress, “Requiring ‘personal transportation’ or ‘reliable vehicle’ can be restrictive and deter qualified candidates who may rely on public transportation. If driving is not essential to the role, consider rephrasing to note that reliable attendance or transportation to the worksite is required.”

Equipment requirements: “List equipment requirements, such as a personal laptop or smartphone, if relevant,” Childress says. “Clarify that the company provides essential tools so that applicants are not discouraged by costs they may need to cover themselves.”

Choose your words carefully

The problem with “cultural fit”: “Phrases like ‘strong cultural fit’ can signal an expectation of conformity, potentially deterring applicants from diverse backgrounds who may fear exclusion if they do not match an unspoken norm,” Childress says. She suggests instead using phrases like “teamwork skills” or “collaborative mindset,” which emphasize “shared goals while respecting individuality.”

Ditch the idioms: Childress notes, “Avoid idioms or jargon like ‘hit the ground running’ or ‘wear many hats,’ which can be confusing for non-native English speakers or those from noncorporate backgrounds.” In general, Childress says it’s best to stay away from any slang or colloquial language.

Every phrase matters: “Phrases like ‘must thrive in a high-pressure environment’ or ‘fast-paced’ may discourage candidates who need or prefer stability, including people with disabilities, caregivers or those who value work-life balance,” Childress says. “Instead, describe the actual requirements, such as ‘adapts to changing priorities’ or ‘able to meet deadlines,’ which focus on skills without implying constant high pressure.”

Other considerations for an inclusive posting

Make it accessible: Childress says you should ensure any online postings are screen-reader compatible, including adding text alternatives for any images or graphics. It’s also best to avoid any difficult-to-read fonts or low-contrast backgrounds behind words so that those with dyslexia, low vision and other sight-based challenges can still read the application easily.

Offer multiple languages: According to Childress, offering the application materials in multiple languages ensures that non-native English speakers fully understand what’s being asked of them. By providing it in an applicant’s native language, you allow them to put their best foot forward, and you won’t miss out on talented applicants.

Photo from Peopleimages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.com