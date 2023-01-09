Surprise Medical Bills: The Costs of Healthcare

Healthcare is complicated when it comes to finances. It’s especially nonsensical in the United States, where it’s designed to be intentionally confusing and expensive. It can cost an outrageous amount of money to have surgery or long-term treatment, and on top of that, billing errors are common.

But healthcare is a fundamental part of life, and even if you maintain a healthy lifestyle, you can find yourself sidelined by a common cold or a more serious virus: We’re facing a trifecta of threats to our immune systems this season, including new COVID-19 variants, the flu and RSV.

Kiersten and Julien Saunders (@richandregular) don’t want you to be hit with surprise medical costs. This week, they explain how they plan for their healthcare expenses and share tips on:

How to challenge a medical bill, including the dispute process and dealing with insurance reps

Researching before- and after-care options and understanding what is covered by insurance

Making plans for the future and preventative care

Reconciling medical insurance and bills

Learn more at richandregular.com, purchase Cashing Out: Win the Wealth Game by Walking Away by Kiersten and Julien Saunders and follow on Instagram @richandregular.

Support rich & REGULAR by sharing and rating us five stars on Apple Podcasts.

Check out the full episode below or on Apple Podcasts and never miss another episode by subscribing to SUCCESS podcasts today!