Steppin App Blocks Your Social Media Scroll Until You Go for a Stroll

From time to time, we all fall into the trap of doomscrolling. One amusing clip can snowball into hours of aimless browsing, leaving behind a sense of guilt we’d rather avoid. Chasing the next big thing is in our nature, and social media takes full advantage of it. These platforms have mastered predicting exactly what will keep us glued to the screen. This endless addictive cycle has left many of us striving for a healthier relationship with our screens.

Disrupted sleep, anxiety and depression linked to excessive use of social media

The correlation between excessive screen time and declining mental health has been well-documented over the years. Technological progress, while transformative, has only deepened our reliance on screens and engrained it into our everyday habits. Social media overuse has been linked to disrupted sleep, postponed bedtimes, reduced social satisfaction and heightened anxiety and depression levels.

Addiction is often seen as tied to a substance or activity, but at its core, it’s a repetitive behavioral pattern. Breaking free from it requires a shift, and spending time outdoors offers one of the healthiest resets. Nature promotes mindfulness and offers a chance to reconnect with the world humans once knew, long before digital distractions became the norm.

Research has long shown a connection between health benefits and time spent in nature doing physical activity. Our connection with the natural world can be incredibly restorative for our health, and these environments even have the potential to enhance our creativity and restore our attention processes.

Steppin app aims to help users break free from smartphone addiction

A new iOS app called Steppin aims to tackle smartphone addiction while promoting the health benefits of walking and spending time outdoors. The app encourages users to balance their screen time by blocking access to social media apps until they’ve met their daily step count—a target users can set themselves.

Co-founded by Paul English, the entrepreneur behind the popular travel search engine Kayak, Steppin redefines screen time as a reward—a well-earned break after putting in the miles.

“It really applies to everyone,” English told TechCrunch this week. “We have found through just talking to friends and families that a lot of parents say, ‘I want my teenager to have this, my 12-year-old is addicted,’ and then some adults are saying, ‘Yeah, I too, have a problem, it’s not just Gen Z, I find that I’m on my phone too much and I’m not getting out of the house enough.’ So we’re getting interest from all ages.”

How to use the Steppin app and ‘escape the scroll’

First, decide which apps you want to take a break from. Once you’ve made your selection, the ball is yours. Typically, users will earn one minute of screen time for every 100 steps they take, but you can customize this based on your fitness goals. As you progress toward your daily target, the selected apps will gradually unlock.

Steppin provides all the data you need at your fingertips, allowing you to track both your physical activity and the time spent on each app. The app shows how much time you’ve earned and how much time you have left, and keeps you informed every step of the way. In case of emergencies, you always have the option to manually unblock an app. Better yet, Steppin integrates seamlessly with all your favorite fitness devices including Fitbits, Apple Watches and Garmins, so you can always keep track of your progress.

Reclaim your human instinct with every step

Walking and movement are intrinsic to human biology, honed through centuries of evolution. In the past, humans traversed entire continents on foot, journeying for years to find safety, food and shelter. Perhaps it’s time we all tried harder to reconnect with this instinctual physical gift.

Steppin is set to expand its product offering by adding a variety of new exercises, allowing users to log even more activities. The app will also introduce a leaderboard feature, enabling friends to compete on step counts and challenge each other to minimize screen time. According to English in his conversation with TechCrunch, this new addition is designed to foster accountability, providing a friendly and communal way for users to reengage with the habits that support their physical well-being.

Steppin is available now on iOS devices and coming soon to Android devices.

Photo by avtk/Shutterstock