Step Into Your Best Future With the Power of Choice

File this one under the category of Really Weird and Gross Science: According to research published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B this summer, a mind-controlling parasite found in cat feces may give people the courage they need to become entrepreneurs.

And here I thought it was motivation and inspiration from quarterly magazines.

Per the report, a collaboration by business and biology professors at the University of Colorado, people who have been infected with the parasite Toxoplasma gondii are more likely to engage in risk-taking. This parasite, which is believed to affect neurotransmitters, causes rodents to be unafraid of cats (and thus become easy prey for those same felines). It is found in 30 million Americans, who generally show very minor symptoms, if any.

Of the nearly 1,500 student subjects who took a saliva test as part of the study, those infected were 1.4 times more likely to be business majors. Among adults tested while attending seminars on entrepreneurship, infected people were 1.8 times more likely to have already started their own business.

The moral of the story, I suppose, is to get a cat. But, since I am more of a dog person, I’d like to offer an alternative… how about we focus on building more resolve for ourselves rather than letting the mind-control parasites run the show?

If you’re reading this magazine, there’s a pretty good chance you want more in life. You’re an entrepreneur already, or considering an opportunity to leave your day job and pursue a passion. Do the math for yourself. Write out the pros and cons for yourself. And if you’re still feeling so bold, go for it!

We’re welcoming a few new columnists in this issue—including some very familiar faces, like Tony Robbins and Simon T. Bailey. But I want to make sure you also check out the debut piece by a former SUCCESS editor, Amy Anderson. We’ve dubbed her The YouEconomist, and she will be writing in every issue for her fellow solopreneurs who have taken the plunge. The big lesson from her first column? Now is the time to make it happen for yourself. There have never been more and better opportunities to go it alone and take control of your time and economic future.

This is a special issue of SUCCESS. It’s aimed at helping you make the best decisions for your whole self—mind, body and soul. The Healthy Business Issue is geared toward people who want to start and grow successful ventures, and live well while reaping the huge rewards.

From our profile of Dr. Mehmet Oz, to the graceful aging guide by fitness superstar Jillian Michaels or Matt Crossman’s essay on fostering boldness in business and beyond, this issue is full of ideas, perspectives and solutions to help you get more out of your life and career.

Don’t let anyone or anything—whether a naysaying friend or a microscopic parasite—determine your future. Choose to step into a bigger, better life for yourself. You deserve it.

