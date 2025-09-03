September Quotes to Say Goodbye to Summer & Usher in Fall

September is a month of change, both subtle and abrupt. It’s the threshold between summer and fall. It’s a time when we begin to notice movements in the atmosphere more significant than just a drop in temperature. As you enter this seasonal arena of transformation, take some time to reflect with a few thoughtful September quotes.

Perhaps you’re seeking inspiration as you begin a new school year or jump back into work after a summer of fun and sun. Maybe you’re looking to get into the September mood with some poetic lines about the month’s unbeatable weather. Or, maybe the festivities for upcoming holidays, such as Labor Day, are top of mind.

Whatever it may be, these quotes about the September month take you from the first day to the last. They can offer you perspective and words of encouragement along the way. Use them in social media posts, greeting cards, journal entries or even in your seasonal decor!

‘Hello, September’ Quotes to Welcome the Month

No matter which season is your favorite, these happy September quotes will have you welcoming in the month. Excerpts from poems and novels remind us of the beautiful weather that’s in store during this 30-day stretch.

Yes, the days will be just a smidge shorter. But, we’ll welcome crisp mornings, sunny afternoons and breezy evenings that help us to cool off and rejuvenate after a hot summer. Then, as soon as you know it, you’ll look up and the leaves will be painted bright oranges and reds, signaling that autumn has made its debut.

“By all these lovely tokens / September days are here, / with summer’s best of weather, / and autumn’s best of cheer.” —Helen Hunt Jackson, September

“There’s a something in the atmosphere, in sweet September days, / that mantles all the landscape with its languid, dreamy haze; / And you see the leaves a-dropping, in a lazy kind of way, / where the maple trees are standing in their Summer-time array.” —George W. Doneghy, Sweet September Days

“We know that in September, we will wander through the warm winds of summer’s wreckage. We will welcome summer’s ghost.” —Henry Rollins

“The morrow was a bright September morn; / The earth was beautiful as if new-born; / There was that nameless splendor everywhere, / That wild exhilaration in the air.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, The Complete Poetical Works of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“September — a new month, and a new season too. Autumn was almost upon them.” —George Selden, The Cricket in Times Square

“Try to remember the kind of September when life was slow and oh, so mellow.” —Tom Jones, Try to Remember

“But when fall comes, kicking summer out on its treacherous ass as it always does one day sometime after the midpoint of September, it stays awhile like an old friend that you have missed. It settles in the way an old friend will settle into your favorite chair and take out his pipe and light it and then fill the afternoon with stories of places he has been and things he has done since last he saw you.” —Stephen King, ‘Salem’s Lot

“I love September, especially when we’re in it.” —Willie Stargell

“Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first of September was crisp and golden as an apple.” —J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

“It was a lovely afternoon—such an afternoon as only September can produce when summer has stolen back for one more day of dream and glamour.” —L.M. Montgomery, Emily Climbs

“​​​​​​September’s Baccalaureate / A combination is / Of Crickets—Crows —and Retrospects And a dissembling Breeze / That hints without assuming —An Innuendo sear / That makes the Heart put up its Fun / And turn Philosopher.” —Emily Dickinson, “September’s Baccalaureate”

September Motivational Quotes for Work & Life

Despite its habitually pleasing weather, navigating the shifts of September isn’t always a picnic. It’s during this time that sunshine lovers might experience the end-of-summer blues. Shorter days and less light can throw off our serotonin levels. And, work or post-vacation stress may ramp up during this time as we struggle to get back into a steady routine.

If you’re feeling melancholy about the month for any reason, turn to these inspirational quotes for September. They might boost your mood and energy levels. They can help you turn your attention to the good so that your month can be filled with growth and progress.

“For man, autumn is a time of harvest, of gathering together. For nature, it is a time of sowing, of scattering abroad.” —Edwin Way Teale, Autumn Across America

“How smartly September comes in, like a racing gig, all style, no confusion.” —Eleanor Clark, Eyes, etc.: A Memoir

“September is different from all other months. It is more magical. I feel the strange chemical change in the earth which produces mushrooms is the cause, too, of this extra ‘life’ in the air — a resilience, a sparkle.” —Katherine Mansfield, Katherine Mansfield Complete Works

“I feel my brains, like a pear, to see if its ripe; it will be exquisite by September.” —Virginia Woolf, The Letters of Virginia Woolf

“The windows are open, admitting the September breeze: a month that smells like notepaper and pencil shavings, autumn leaves and car oil. A month that smells like progress, like moving on.” —Lauren Oliver, Vanishing Girls

“But there is a clarity about September. On clear days, the sun seems brighter, the sky more blue, the white clouds take on marvelous shapes; the moon is a wonderful apparition, rising gold, cooling to silver; and the stars are so big.” —Faith Baldwin, Evening Star

“You’re off to great to great places. Today is your first day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!” —Dr. Seuss, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go”

“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” —Nathaniel Hawthorne, The American Notebooks

Inspirational September Quotes to Honor All the Month Brings

This ninth month of the year is a busy one. Right out of the gate, it kicks things off with Labor Day on the first Monday of the month. It’s a day to recognize all of the hardworking men and women in our country. Then, we celebrate grandma and grandpa on National Grandparents Day not too long after. Hispanic Heritage Month begins in September, alongside harvest festivals and back-to-school planning. Of course, we can’t forget about the official start to fall, which comes late in the month, and Patriot Day, when we remember the victims of 9/11.

It’s certainly a lot to take in, but also a lot to be excited for. The following famous quotes touch upon the many events we can look forward to, from holidays to football games.

“Come September, children return to school, grownups to work, and the brain to the head.” —Roger Rosenblatt

“That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air.“ —Wallace Stegner, Angle of Repose

“Labor Day means grilling outside!” —Katie Lee

“Do you remember / the 21st night of September? / Love was changin’ the minds of pretenders / while chasin’ the clouds away. / Our hearts were ringin’ / in the key that our souls were singin’ / as we danced in the night, remember.” —Earth, Wind, & Fire, “September”

“Labor Day…is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race, or nation.” —Samuel Gompers

“In many ways, September feels like the busiest time of the year: The kids go back to school, work piles up after the summer’s dog days and Thanksgiving is suddenly upon us.” —Brene Brown

“People used to find out ways of mellowing and sobering in their dress, too, as the woods begin to do in September, and so have their own especial beauty as well as the green June hers.” —Patience Strong, Patience Strong’s Outings

“This Labor Day, I hope all Americans remember that the hard work and sacrifice of working men and women made this country great.” —James P. Hoffa

“Nostalgia—that’s the Autumn / dreaming through September / Just a million lovely things / I will always remember.” —Jacqueline Kennedy

“A minute ago it was June. Now the weather is September. The crops are high, about to be cut, bright, golden.” —Ali Smith, Autumn

Short September Sayings to Brighten Every Day

Looking for something light and cheerful to welcome the new month? These original SUCCESS® quotes on September days are sure to put a smile on your face. These quotes are perfect for sharing as a social media caption, displaying on a letter board or even slipping into your email signature for a festive touch. In fact, these quick one-liners capture the playful spirit of September without taking themselves too seriously.

“September is like the Sunday of the year, but the productive kind rather than the relaxing kind.”

“September, finally something summer lovers and fall enthusiasts can agree on.”

“Nothing evokes feelings of warmth and wonder quite like September skies.”

“September allows us to gracefully slide rather than fall into the autumn season.”

“The 30 days of September are some of the quickest of the year.”

“You can experience every season in a single day during the month of September.”

“In September, we watch beach bums quickly transform back into busy bees.”

“The leaves may not have turned colors yet, but there’s already a scent of fall in the air.”

“Buckle up. September is here.”

“September offers a second chance and a new beginning if only you’ll let it.”

“There’s just something about golden hour in September.”

‘Goodbye September, Hello October’ Quotes

Like all good things, September will also eventually come to a close. But the good news is that October replaces her with ease. This final set of end-of-September quotes and last day of September quotes gives us a peek into what’s next. October delivers an air of all that’s fresh and calm, accompanied by new, delicious flavors. So grab a sweater, light a pumpkin spice candle and slip into that fall state of mind.

“Autumn is full of leave-taking. In September the swallows are chattering of destination and departure like a crowd of tourists, and soon they are gone.” —Mary Webb, The Spring of Joy

“Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.” —George Eliot, The Works of George Eliot

“I can love October in September. September doesn’t care.” —Dean Koontz, The Darkest Evening of the Year

“If any of you have ever lived down south of the Mason-Dixon line, you know that late September still means summer heat.” —Scott Porter

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

“There is a time in late September when the leaves are still green, and the days are still warm, but somehow you know that it is all about to end, as if summer was holding its breath, and when it let it out again, it would be autumn.” —Sharyn McCrumb, King’s Mountain

“September showed up right on schedule, and lasted a whole month.” —Jenny Wingfield, The Homecoming of Samuel Lake

“Summer has come and passed. / The innocent can never last. / Wake me up when September ends.” —Green Day, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

“The September storms–the hurricane warnings far away, the sudden gales, the downpour of rain that we have so badly needed here for so long–are exhilarating, and there’s a promise that what September starts, October will carry on, catching the torch flung into her hand.” —Faith Baldwin, Evening Star

“As September rolls into October, I become obsessed with apples. Now obviously this is provoked by the ripening fruit clustering on the trees in our orchard, but it is as though all things pomological ripen in me, too.” —Monty Don

The September Spectrum in Quotes

By now, we have ushered in September with a collection of weather-related musings. We celebrated the month’s diverse offerings, from holidays to harvests. Plus, we’ve even concluded with a few October promises. Whether you’re still squeezing every last drop that you can out of summer or you’re already dreaming of fall, these September quotes are here for you. They can convey the chaos and charm of this transitional month. Use them to find your motivation, ground yourself and embrace the shifting seasons.

