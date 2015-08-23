What goals did you set at the start of this year? Have you accomplished them? Personal development legend Jim Rohn says the most valuable lessons lie not in the destination, but the journey.

“The real value in setting goals is not in their achievement. The acquisition of the things you want is strictly secondary. The major reason for setting goals is to compel you to become the person it takes to achieve them,” Rohn says.

Say you want to be a millionaire. The greatest value to becoming one is actually not the million dollars (seriously!). “The greatest value is in the skills, knowledge, discipline and leadership qualities you’ll develop in reaching that elevated status,” Rohn says.

Answer this question: What kind of person will you have to become to get all you want? Write down the kinds of skills you’ll need to develop and the knowledge you’ll need to gain. Your answers might give you some new goals for your personal development. Work on your goals. Your ability will grow to match your dreams. “This is the magic of goal setting. The more you work on your goals, the more new opportunities will present themselves to you,” Rohn says.

You can make big things happen in your life. “You can make startling changes you can’t even conceive of right now, if you just give yourself half a chance.”

Goals. There’s no telling what you can do when you get inspired by them. There’s no telling what you can do when you believe in them. And there’s no telling what will happen when you act upon them.

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.

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