The key to make your life really unique and worthwhile is to share what you know, because sharing has a certain unique magic of its own.

If you share an idea with 10 different people, they get to hear it once and you get to hear it 10 times—getting you even better prepared for the future. Share ideas with your family, with the people around you, with other employees, with your colleagues.

If you share with someone else, they could be transformed. You may have dropped in at the right time—this may be their moment, the moment the door will open and there’s opportunity they never saw before.

But here’s what else is exciting: The person who speaks could be transformed, too. Because guess what, we’re all looking for transformation for our new life—the new life tomorrow, this month, this year, next year.

One day the caterpillar says, “I think I was made for more than this crawling on the ground.” So the caterpillar climbs the tree, attaches himself to a leaf and spins the cocoon. Who knows what disciplined effort it takes to spin a cocoon. But something inside the caterpillar says, “I was designed for something more than being just a caterpillar.”

I’m asking you to go through such a metamorphosis—to go through a period where you say, “New skills, new things are waiting for me.” And part of this will come if you’ll translate for other people what you feel in your heart—as awkward as it might be at first, don’t hesitate to do it. Because sharing makes room for more.

If a glass is full of water, can it hold any more? The answer is yes. Yes—if you pour some out. If you want more, you’ve got to pour out what you have, and then you have the opportunity to receive more.

Now, unlike the glass that remains the same size when you pour some out, not so with human beings. Your capacity will increase the more you share. You’ll get bigger and bigger and bigger.

Why the self-interest wish to be bigger? Here’s why: to hold more of the next experience. Some people can’t hold much happiness because they’re too small—their thinking is too small, their activity is too small. They’re too small in their ability to share. They’re just too small.

But the bigger you get, the more you will receive. When happiness is poured out, you’ll get more. When joy is poured out, you’ll get more. When bounty is poured out, you will get more. If you share what you have and become bigger.

Excerpted from Leading an Inspired Life

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.

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