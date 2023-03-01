Spring Is the Season of Opportunity—Don’t Waste It

I know the following things to be true: Life consists of perpetual, predictable patterns of change. The only constant factor is our feelings and attitudes toward life. We have the power of attitude, and attitude determines choice as choice determines results. You cannot change the seasons, but you can change yourself and take advantage of opportunity when it comes.

I am convinced that, as human beings, it is our natural destiny to grow, to succeed, to prosper and to find happiness while we are here. We must make a constant and conscious effort to improve ourselves in the face of changing circumstances.

Let’s talk about spring. Spring is the season of activity and opportunity that follows the turbulence of winter. It’s the season for plowing the fertile fields of life with seed, knowledge, commitment and a determined effort.

However, the mere arrival of spring is not a sign that things will look good in the fall. You must do something with the spring. Everyone has to get good at one of two things: planting in the spring or begging in the fall. Take advantage of each day and the opportunities that spring can bring.

Some people plant in the spring and leave in the summer. If you’ve signed up for a season, see it through. You don’t have to stay forever, but at least stay until then.

Take advantage of opportunity

It is the promise of spring that “as you sow, so shall you reap.” For every disciplined human effort, we will receive a multiple reward. Each cup planted will reap a bushel. For every good idea given to another, many shall be given to us. For every act of love given, a life of love in return.

Just remember, it is the natural characteristic of springtime to present itself ever so briefly, to lull us into inactivity with its bounteous beauty. Do not pause too long to soak in the aroma of the blossoming flowers, lest you awaken to find springtime gone with your seeds still unplanted.

With the intelligence, wisdom and freedom of choice given to us as humans, exercise the discipline to plant in spite of the rocks and weeds before you. The rocks, weeds and thorns of the world cannot destroy all your seeds if you plant massively and intelligently enough.

Choose action, not rest. Choose truth, not fantasy; love, not animosity. See the good in life. Choose to take advantage of opportunity as well as the chance to work when springtime smiles upon your life.

Spring shows us that life is truly a constant beginning, a constant opportunity. We need only to learn to look once again at life as we did as children, letting fascination and curiosity give us welcome cause to look for the miraculous hidden among the common.

Get busy quickly on your springs—your opportunities. There are just a handful of springs that have been handed to each of us. Life is brief, even at its longest. Whatever you are going to do with your life, get at it. Don’t just let the seasons pass you by.

This article was published in March 2016 and has been updated. Photo by Maria Markevich/Shutterstock