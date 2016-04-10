One of the major reasons people are not doing well is because they keep trying to get through the day. A more worthy challenge is to try to get from the day.

We must become sensitive enough to observe and ponder what is happening around us. Be alert. Be awake. Let life and all of its subtle messages touch us. Often the most extraordinary opportunities are hidden among the seemingly insignificant events of life. If we do not pay attention to these events, we can easily miss the opportunities.

Related: Rohn: How Do You Attract Opportunity Into Your Life?

We must become good observers and astute evaluators of all that is going on around us. All events affect us, and what affects us leaves an imprint on what we will one day be and how we will one day live. Our philosophy about activity and our attitude about hard work will affect the quality of our lives.

Every time we choose to do less than we could, this error in judgment has an effect on our self-confidence. Repeated every day, we soon find ourselves not only doing less than we should, but also being less than we could. The accumulative effect of this error in judgment can be devastating. Fortunately, it’s easy to reverse the process.

Today we can develop a new discipline of observing rather than ignoring, of doing rather than neglecting. Every time we choose action over ease or labor over rest, we develop an increasing level of self-worth, self-respect and self-confidence.

It is how we feel about ourselves that provides the greatest reward from any activity. It is not what we get that makes us valuable; it is what we become in the process of doing that brings value into our lives. It is activity that converts human dreams into human reality, and that conversion from idea into actuality gives us a personal value that can come from no other source.

So be a good observer of the world around you and enjoy the hard work you put into enterprising—then enjoy it to its fullest!

This article originally appeared on JimRohn.com and has been republished with permission.