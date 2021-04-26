rich & REGULAR Episode 04: Is Homeownership a Luxury?

Julien and Kiersten Saunders (@richandregular) ask an important question: Is homeownership a luxury?

The real estate industry is booming right now, but what does it mean for buyers? In this episode, we’re discussing recent trends in the real estate market and whether owning a home should be considered a luxury purchase. We cover:

What it means for a home to be affordable, based on a recent survey

Affordability trends in the U.S.

The connection between homeownership and the American Dream

The new route to homeownership for the middle class

