rich & REGULAR Episode 02: The Four-Letter F-word... Fees

Yes, you can avoid some fees just by knowing they exist, and for the rest it’s being mindful of it. Factor it in when you’re comparing and lean into technology. Digital banks often have fewer fees and certain budget apps will isolate your fees so you can track it like any other category.
Julien and Kiersten Saunders, Money Editors for SUCCESS magazine, are the couple behind the award-winning blog and forthcoming book, rich & REGULAR. They are producers and hosts of the original series, Money on the Table, which blends their passion for food with thoughtful conversations about money
