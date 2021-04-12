rich & REGULAR Episode 02: The Four-Letter F-word... Fees

Yes, you can avoid some fees just by knowing they exist, and for the rest it’s being mindful of it. Factor it in when you’re comparing and lean into technology. Digital banks often have fewer fees and certain budget apps will isolate your fees so you can track it like any other category.

Resources:



If you love the rich & REGULAR podcast, let us know! Please rate and review our show, and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes!