Lonely at the Top Is a Habit, Not a Job Requirement

Twenty minutes into a first session, a CEO I was coaching stopped mid-sentence and said, “I’ve never told anyone that.” What he’d shared wasn’t scandalous—he was scared about a product bet and had no one to say it to. Not his board, who he managed. Not his executive team, who watched him for signals. Not his spouse, who carried enough already. Feeling lonely at the top looked, from his chair, like a job requirement. It isn’t.

In the leaders I coach, isolation is almost always a set of self-protective habits that once worked—and quietly stopped working years ago. That distinction matters because you can’t fix a job requirement. You can absolutely retire a habit.

How Leaders End Up Lonely at the Top

No leader decides to be isolated. They decide reasonable-sounding things, one at a time. Never show uncertainty—people need confidence. Don’t befriend people you may have to fire. Don’t share problems upward—boards get nervous. Each rule is defensible. Stack them up over a decade and you’ve engineered a life where nobody has access to the actual you. Then the role gets blamed for the result.

Here’s what I teach coaches to listen for: the leader who says, “It comes with the territory,” is describing a strategy, not a territory. The strategy was built by a younger version of them to stay safe—from looking weak, from being used, from losing authority. The question worth sitting with isn’t, “How do I network more?” It’s, “What am I still protecting, and does it still need protecting?”

The Bill Arrives in Performance, Not Just Mood

If you’ve been treating loneliness as a personal cost you’re willing to pay, the data says you’re also paying with the thing you care most about: output. A 2023 systematic review and meta-analysis in Occupational Medicine , covering 49 studies, found workplace loneliness was associated with lower job performance, reduced job satisfaction and elevated burnout. And the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023 advisory on loneliness and isolation reported that about half of U.S. adults were already experiencing loneliness—and framed lacking social connection as a health risk on par with smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Read that again as a leader. Loneliness isn’t a soft issue riding alongside your real problems. It degrades judgment, drains stamina, and leaks into the building. Teams read a guarded, depleted leader with remarkable accuracy. I’ve watched whole cultures go quiet imitating one. I wrote recently about how leaders unintentionally create an emotional recession in their companies; isolation at the top is usually where it starts.

3 Moves That Rebuild Connection Without Undermining Authority

1. Build one room with no org chart in it

Join or create a small circle of peers who run things you don’t—different company, different industry, zero overlap with your power. The relief leaders feel in these rooms is immediate, because for one hour nobody needs anything from them. If a formal group isn’t your style, start with one standing monthly call with a founder friend where the only agenda is the truth.

2. Ask a question only a connected leader would ask

Once a week, ask someone on your team, “What’s something you’re seeing that I’m probably not?” Then take notes instead of responding. You’re not lowering your authority. You’re demonstrating that proximity to you is safe, which is the raw material of trust.

3. Tell one person the unpolished version

Pick a single relationship—a mentor, a coach, a peer—where you report the actual state of things, including the fear. Not for advice. For witness. The CEO from my first paragraph didn’t need a solution to his product bet. He needed to hear himself say it out loud and discover the floor held.

Notice what all three moves have in common: None of them requires you to be less decisive, less demanding, or less private about what should stay private. Connection and command are not opposites. The most respected leaders I’ve worked with are the ones whose people would say, “I know exactly where I stand with her, and I know she’s human.” That combination—clarity plus contact—is what the lonely version of leadership keeps promising and never delivers.

Say the True Thing First

Connection at the top follows a rule most leaders have backward. It starts with disclosure, not invitation. You can host all the offsites and skip-level lunches you want, but if you never go first, everyone stays in costume. The leaders I’ve watched reverse years of isolation did it with one honest sentence in a room that expected a performance: “Here’s what I’m actually wrestling with.” Authority survived every single time. What didn’t survive was the distance.

You built the habits that got you to the top. You can build the ones that let someone stand up there with you.

Featured image from fizkes/Shutterstock