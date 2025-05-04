What You Need to Know About Real IDs as the Deadline Approaches

The REAL ID requirement deadline for American citizens is quickly approaching. Starting Wednesday, May 7, U.S. travelers will be required to show “REAL ID-compliant” identification in order to board domestic flights and to access some federal buildings.

If you haven’t applied for your REAL ID yet, here’s everything you need to know:

What is a REAL ID and why do you need one?

The REAL ID may seem new, but it’s part of a bill passed by Congress in 2005 to appease the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government should “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

As a result, the REAL ID Act, or HR418, established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs, preventing some federal agencies from accepting official purposes licenses that don’t meet the standard.

The purposes that do meet that standard, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), include:

Accessing certain federal facilities

Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft

Entering nuclear power plants

REAL ID enforcement and enhanced driver’s licenses

When the deadline hits on May 7, your regular license may not be accepted by federal agencies such as the DHS and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for accessing federal facilities, including TSA airport security checkpoints.

Alternatively, enhanced driver’s licenses, or EDLs, issued in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to the REAL ID.

How to tell whether you already have a REAL ID

To discern whether you already have a card that is REAL ID compliant, check for a star. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security advises, “REAL ID-compliant cards will have a star marking on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have a star marking, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to board commercial aircraft.”

Alternatives to the REAL ID that may be accepted for travel

Although passengers who show up without a REAL ID compliant license may experience delays for domestic flights, there are acceptable alternatives approved by the TSA for travel.

TSA will accept:

U.S. passports

U.S. passport cards

DHS-trusted traveler cards Global entry NEXUS SENTRI FAST

Permanent resident cards

Border crossing cards

Photo IDs issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American tribe, including enhanced tribal cards (ETCs)

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

“Passengers who do not yet have their REAL ID or another TSA acceptable form of ID can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint,” says the TSA. “This includes TSA PreCheck passengers.”

How to apply for a REAL ID

Applying for the REAL ID is fairly simple: Start by visiting the DHS REAL ID web page. Pick the state you live in on the map of the U.S. you’ll see displayed there. From there, you’ll be directed to your state’s own DHS web page. Here you’ll find instructions for how to set up preapproval, REAL ID appointments at your local driver services center or county clerk office and more.

To apply for a REAL ID, you’ll need the following:

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence

Proof of your full social security number

Two proofs of state residency

“States may impose additional requirements, so check with your state’s driver’s licensing agency website, before visiting them in person, for additional guidance and assistance,” notes DHS.

For more information on REAL IDs and travel requirements, visit the Department of Homeland Security website or the Travel Security Administration website.

Photo by Ivan Marc/Shutterstock