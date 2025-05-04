days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Lifestyle

What You Need to Know About Real IDs as the Deadline Approaches

BYEmmalyne Karnes
UPDATED: May 2, 2025
PUBLISHED: May 4, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Illuminated airport signage displaying the Real ID compliance, reminding passengers at airport of new travel document requirements.

The REAL ID requirement deadline for American citizens is quickly approaching. Starting Wednesday, May 7, U.S. travelers will be required to show “REAL ID-compliant” identification in order to board domestic flights and to access some federal buildings. 

If you haven’t applied for your REAL ID yet, here’s everything you need to know:

What is a REAL ID and why do you need one?

The REAL ID may seem new, but it’s part of a bill passed by Congress in 2005 to appease the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government should “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

As a result, the REAL ID Act, or HR418, established minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs, preventing some federal agencies from accepting official purposes licenses that don’t meet the standard.

Boost Your Income for Life offer

The purposes that do meet that standard, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), include:

  • Accessing certain federal facilities
  • Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft
  • Entering nuclear power plants

REAL ID enforcement and enhanced driver’s licenses

When the deadline hits on May 7, your regular license may not be accepted by federal agencies such as the DHS and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for accessing federal facilities, including TSA airport security checkpoints. 

Alternatively, enhanced driver’s licenses, or EDLs, issued in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to the REAL ID.

How to tell whether you already have a REAL ID

To discern whether you already have a card that is REAL ID compliant, check for a star. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security advises, “REAL ID-compliant cards will have a star marking on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have a star marking, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to board commercial aircraft.”

Alternatives to the REAL ID that may be accepted for travel

Although passengers who show up without a REAL ID compliant license may experience delays for domestic flights, there are acceptable alternatives approved by the TSA for travel

TSA will accept:

  • U.S. passports
  • U.S. passport cards
  • DHS-trusted traveler cards
    • Global entry
    • NEXUS
    • SENTRI
    • FAST
  • Permanent resident cards
  • Border crossing cards
  • Photo IDs issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American tribe, including enhanced tribal cards (ETCs)
  • Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
  • U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
  • U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

“Passengers who do not yet have their REAL ID or another TSA acceptable form of ID can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint,” says the TSA. “This includes TSA PreCheck passengers.”

How to apply for a REAL ID

Applying for the REAL ID is fairly simple: Start by visiting the DHS REAL ID web page. Pick the state you live in on the map of the U.S. you’ll see displayed there. From there, you’ll be directed to your state’s own DHS web page. Here you’ll find instructions for how to set up preapproval, REAL ID appointments at your local driver services center or county clerk office and more. 

To apply for a REAL ID, you’ll need the following:

  • Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence
  • Proof of your full social security number
  • Two proofs of state residency

“States may impose additional requirements, so check with your state’s driver’s licensing agency website, before visiting them in person, for additional guidance and assistance,” notes DHS.

For more information on REAL IDs and travel requirements, visit the Department of Homeland Security website or the Travel Security Administration website.

Photo by Ivan Marc/Shutterstock

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe