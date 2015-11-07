Dealing with weight issues as a 13-year-old, Michael Strahan realized that he could change his life through discipline and determination. To get in shape, the teenager bought Jane Fonda workout tapes. Twenty-three years later, after 15 seasons with the New York Giants, Strahan decided to hang up his football cleats in 2008. He wasn’t sure what awaited him in retirement but was ready to take the chance in this his third book (and his first about life off the field). Wake Up Happy illustrates the importance of following your gut and being brave when facing the unknown.

Strahan, now a daytime TV personality, devotes a chapter to the 18 life rules that keep him energized, engaged and optimistic. And like the man himself, Strahan’s memoir is lively, likable and original.

By Michael Strahan with Veronica Chambers

October; Atria/37 Ink; $27