The former elite athlete and creator of an über-popular eponymous podcast presents eight principles he considers essential to establishing habits that lead to fulfillment and “achieving your own greatness.” Lewis Howes’ principles in The School of Greatness include creating a vision, turning adversity into advantage, cultivating the mindset of a champion, practicing positive habits and serving others. Howes devotes a chapter to each principle, fleshing it out with personal stories and advice from other successful people such as Olympian Shawn Johnson. Presented in an easy-to-read format, the book lives up to its subtitle.

By Lewis Howes

October; Rodale Books; $26