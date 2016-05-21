Winning big today means playing big, according to the authors of this enthusiastic but serious book. And that means creating a new game with new rules and then dominating it. Play Bigger is the work of a three-man Silicon Valley advisory team that, according to co-writer Kevin Maney, “gets paid large sums of money to help companies do exactly what’s in this book. (So you’re getting it cheap!)”

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The authors conducted interviews and analyzed data to peer into the inner workings of revolutionary companies such as Amazon, Uber and IKEA in pursuit of transformative ways of doing business. They emerge with what they call “category design,” a discipline they say enables a company to generate demand where none existed, influence the thinking and buying habits of customers, and create a brand-new market. Category design may derive primarily from examples in the tech industry, but the authors promise that it applies to any business.

Play Bigger

By Al Ramadan, Dave Peterson, Christopher Lochhead and Kevin Maney

June; HarperBusiness; $29

This article originally appeared in the June 2016 issue of SUCCESS magazine.