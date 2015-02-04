After a series of personal tragedies threatened to derail her, clinical social worker and psychotherapist Amy Morin wrote a blog about the things that mentally strong people do not do and the things that let them sidestep self-defeating attitudes (self-pity, resentment and dwelling on the past) to overcome obstacles and push through challenges.

Her blog post went viral in a flash, accruing 10 million views worldwide. Now Morin expands on her post, fleshing out 13 don’ts and illustrating how avoiding these behaviors improves your mental outlook and your life. Morin suggests that you:

• Avoid comparing yourself to others.

• Develop an awareness of your stereotyping.

• Stop emphasizing your weaknesses.

• Quit magnifying other people’s strengths.

• Don’t shy away from change.

• Don’t worry about pleasing everyone.

Writing with intelligence and clarity, Morin presents concrete strategies to help readers shift from negativity to positivity. Her advice is crisp, precise and actionable. 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do is one self-improvement book that satisfies and delivers surprises.

by Amy Morin

January

William Morrow; $26.99

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