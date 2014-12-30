Nutrition Menu ($1.99)

Determined to lose weight in 2015 but love buffalo wings? That’s a real pickle. A real fried pickle. When out at restaurants, this app can help you make smarter decisions, describing the nutritional stats of each menu item.

Lift (Free)

This achieve-anything app will help you record your goals and create a plan to reach them, track and celebrate your progress, and receive peer coaching, encouragement from friends, and reminders.

QuitNow! (Free)

You know it; we know it. Everybody knows it. It’s time to quit smoking. This app will offer positive reassurance while you wean your way off nicotine, including stats on how much time and money you’ve saved since you kicked the butts.

Find out 5 reasons why your goals might not take flight—and overcome those things that trap them.