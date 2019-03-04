The 5 Daily Habits Rachel Hollis Swears By

PHOTO COURTESY OF RACHEL HOLLIS

Hollis advises drinking half of your body weight in ounces of water every day to flush toxins from your body and ensure you don’t mistake thirst for hunger.

Hollis swears by the idea that giving yourself an extra hour before anyone else—kids, spouse, etc.—is awake allows you to focus solely on yourself and your goals. This can be spent journaling, working out or simply as quiet alone time.

3. Give up one category of food for 30 days.

We fail to achieve our goals because we try to take on too much at the same time. Nutritional goals are no different. Instead of cutting out every single type of bad food, try just eliminating fast food or ice cream for 30 days. Once you tackle one type of junk food, move on to the next. Hitting each monthly milestone will serve as motivation for the next one.

4. Move your body every day.

Even walking for 20 minutes every day can boost your metabolism and promote the release of positive brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine.

Hollis advises writing 10 things you’re grateful for every day, such as “I’m grateful that my dog let me sleep through the night” or “I’m grateful that this coffee is doing its job.”

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

