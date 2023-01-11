Plant-Based Power with Steele Smiley

Steele Smiley is the founder and owner of fitness and plant-based restaurant chains. His healthy lifestyle began when he was 10 years old and started training 40 hours a week to be a professional athlete. Due to a bad speech impediment during childhood, Smiley strategically chose to swim so he wouldn’t have to socialize as much.

In his mid-30s, he made his first million selling his company. Shortly after, he fell sick for months and visited the hospital multiple times. On Jan. 1, 2014, Smiley adopted a 100% plant-based diet that he now believes changed his life. He continues to restrict his diet, eating only 25 different foods.

This week, he discusses the importance of healthy eating to our quality of life, including food deserts and the lack of access to healthy food in many low-income areas. He also talks with In the Details host Karen Allen about the importance of reframing difficult situations, and how he centers manifestation in his daily life. Smiley has vowed not to do anything for the sake of commerce. He is focused on helping other people and intends to give away 90% of what he makes from his companies.

“I think most entrepreneurs get caught up in this idea that their life revolves around them,” says Smiley. “God willing, I’m not going to let that be me. What I’ve learned along the way, is if any of the resources I’ve been able to thankfully obtain can help other people, that is the way to be. And I wish more people thought that way.”

Learn more about Steele Smiley at steelebrands.com.

